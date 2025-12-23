Crackdown on ganja smuggling on railway routes

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police have intensified efforts to curb drug trafficking through railway routes across the State, leveraging strengthened coordination between Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF). Odisha police sources said during the current year, Railway Police have seized over 3,352 kg of ganja, registered 200 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 299 accused persons. Drug traffickers have been using railway routes to smuggle ganja, brown sugar, opium, cough syrup and other illegal narcotic substances.

To counter this threat, the Odisha police launched a Statewide special drive through Railway police stations aimed at eliminating drug trafficking via Railways. The drive has led to seizure of large quantities of ganja and cough syrup and also arrest of numerous offenders.

During the year, Railway Police, Cuttack, registered 87 cases, seized over 1,489 kg of ganja and arrested 16 accused persons. Similarly, Railway Police, Rourkela, registered 113 cases, seized more than 1,863 kg of ganja and arrested 183 accused persons involved in smuggling. Additionally, 2.61 grams of brown sugar were also seized. Investigations revealed that the arrested individuals belong to States including Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Police said investigations are continuing and efforts are underway to dismantle the larger smuggling networks operating behind such crimes. Coordinated checks and surveillance are being conducted by GRP and RPF to maintain strict vigilance.

Joint operations are underway at major railway stations such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Puri and Rourkela. Suspicious bags and parcels found on trains are thoroughly inspected and sniffer dogs are deployed periodically to examine stations and coaches. The public has been urged to cooperate with the anti-drug campaign and promptly report any suspicious activities to the police.

Reiterating zero tolerance policy towards drug mafias, Odisha Director General of Police Y B Khurania said strict action would be taken against all those involved in drug-related crimes.