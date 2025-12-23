KV inaugurates power sub-station

Jharsuguda: Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Sunday inaugurated 33/11 KV power sub-station at Pokharasale in Jharsuguda district on Sunday.

The new facility, commissioned by TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) at an investment of Rs 11 crore, is expected to benefit more than 5,000 domestic and commercial consumers of Malidihi, Lariapali, Bairagidihi, Muapada, Rasdaga, Pokharasale, Fardapada, Jagidihi, Jenapada, Lurdung, Amati, Bolna, Gadalpada, Jugiadihi and Jena Pada. Earlier, these areas were being supplied power from Kolabira power sub-station.

The newly commissioned power sub-station is expected to significantly improve voltage profile, enhance reliability of power supply and reduce restoration time in the region.

Addressing a gathering, Singh Deo said the new power sub-station is a step towards digitalisation of the power grid in the State. He said the inauguration of this modern facility will further strengthen power supply stability in nearby areas.

Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit, Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, District Collector Chavan Kunal Motiram, Zilla Parishad CDO & EO Biswarajan Naik and TPWODL CEO Parveen Verma were also present.