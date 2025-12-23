BU, Ambedkar University forge academic tie-up

Berhampur: In a significant stride towards strengthening inter-university cooperation and fostering academic excellence, Berhampur University, established in 1967, and Dr B R Ambedkar University (BRAU), Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, established in 2008, formally entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The landmark agreement heralds a new chapter of collaborative engagement aimed at advancing teaching, research and knowledge exchange between the two universities.

The MoU, signed by the Vice-Chancellors of the two universities, Prof Dr Geetanjali Dash (BU) and Prof Dr Kalangi Remi Rajani (BRAU), seeks to establish broad-based academic and allied cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The scope of collaboration includes faculty and student exchange programmes, joint research projects and publications, curriculum development and seminars, workshops, conferences and symposia. Both the institutions have also agreed to share academic resources, laboratories, libraries and facilities wherever feasible, thereby enriching the learning and research ecosystem.

Importantly, the agreement clarifies that the collaboration does not entail any automatic financial obligations on either party, with each institution bearing its own costs unless otherwise mutually agreed.

The programmes under the MoU will be conducted in blended mode, combining offline and online platforms to maximise outreach and flexibility.

Valid for an initial period of five years, the MoU embodies a shared commitment to academic integrity, confidentiality and the protection of intellectual property rights. Any disputes arising out of the agreement will be resolved amicably through mutual consultation.

This strategic partnership is expected to foster academic synergy, encourage cross-cultural learning and open new vistas of research and innovation, reinforcing the collective mission of both the universities to contribute meaningfully to national development through higher education. The MoU was signed during the two-day national seminar on 'The role of Indian Knowledge System (IKS Philosophy) in Indian Culture and Religion: Perspective of KSMurty' in which Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati attended as chief guest.