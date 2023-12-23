Your Dream Christmas in India: Top Festive Destinations

Dreaming of a Christmas escape within India's vibrant shores? Forget the snow and reindeer, and get ready for a dazzling mix of festive cheer, stunning landscapes, and unique cultural experiences. Here are some top Indian destinations to fuel your Christmas vacation planning:

1. Goa: Christmas in Goa is legendary! Imagine sun-kissed beaches, twinkling fairy lights, vibrant churches adorned with poinsettias, and the joyful sounds of carolers echoing through historic towns. Party the night away at beachside shacks, attend midnight mass in Portuguese-style churches, and indulge in delicious Christmas feasts with a local twist.

2. Shillong: Nestled amidst rolling hills in the Northeast, Shillong transforms into a fairytale land during Christmas. Picturesque Scottish-style houses decked in lights, carolers serenading on cobbled streets, and a festive spirit that warms the soul make it a truly magical experience. Don't miss the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Police Bazaar or a cozy dinner by a crackling fireplace.

3. Pondicherry: Immerse yourself in the French-colonial charm of Pondicherry for a delightful Christmas retreat. French bakeries overflowing with Yuletide treats, churches bathed in golden light, and quaint streets adorned with colourful decorations create a unique festive atmosphere. Stroll along the Promenade, browse charming Christmas markets, and indulge in a traditional Christmas cake with a French flair.

4. Kerala: For a serene and spiritual Christmas, Kerala beckons with its lush backwaters, emerald hill stations, and charming coastal towns. Enjoy Christmas Eve boat rides on shimmering backwaters, attend midnight mass in ancient churches, or join local celebrations in Munnar or Alleppey. Don't miss the traditional Sadhya feast, a vegetarian Christmas banquet bursting with flavours.

5. Manali: Craving a snowy Christmas amidst breathtaking Himalayas? Manali provides the perfect winter wonderland setting. Picture snow-laden pines, cozy cafes with crackling fireplaces, and adventurous activities like skiing and snowboarding. Attend midnight mass in a charming hilltop church, enjoy a bonfire with hot mulled wine, or simply soak in the breathtaking mountain views.

