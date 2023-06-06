Adipurush Pre-Release live updates: Ayodhya recreated in Tirupati

People reached the venue and Sri Venkateswara University stadium is filled with Orange colour. Cast and crew is expected to reach the venue very soon.Ayodhya was recreated in Tirupati. Ayodhya has been recreated in Tirupati for the pre-release event of ' Adipurush'. LED screens were used to replicate Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Fans of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon began a rally in Tirupati to reach the venue.















