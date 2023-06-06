Live
- India, Germany hold talks to enhance bilateral defence cooperation
- Communal tag to coastal areas HM determined to erase it
- The Administrative Staff College of India Launches 'Virtual Centre for Excellence in Public Procurement'
- Odisha Train tragedy: Odisha govt revises death toll to 288, including 39 from Odisha
- Adipurush Pre-Release live updates: Ayodhya recreated in Tirupati
- Watch The Viral Video Of HDFC Bank Manager Shouting On His Juniors
- HUL adopts Rajahmundry villages to make them pollution free
- Ministers KTR and Jagadish Reddy inaugurated TIF's Skill Development Center
- MANUU signs MoU with IIT Hyderabad
- Tesla recalls nearly 140 Model Y EVs over serious safety issue
Highlights
People reached the venue and Sri Venkateswara University stadium is filled with Orange colour. Cast and crew is expected to reach the venue very...
People reached the venue and Sri Venkateswara University stadium is filled with Orange colour. Cast and crew is expected to reach the venue very soon.Ayodhya was recreated in Tirupati. Ayodhya has been recreated in Tirupati for the pre-release event of ' Adipurush'. LED screens were used to replicate Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Fans of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon began a rally in Tirupati to reach the venue.
Live Updates
2023-06-06 12:58:01
- 6 Jun 2023 1:00 PM GMT
The stage is set!
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and the Adipurush team are in Tirupati for a grand pre-release event of the film. The stage will give you an idea of the enormity of the event.
