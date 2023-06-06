  • Menu
Adipurush Pre-Release live updates: Ayodhya recreated in Tirupati

People reached the venue and Sri Venkateswara University stadium is filled with Orange colour. Cast and crew is expected to reach the venue very...

People reached the venue and Sri Venkateswara University stadium is filled with Orange colour. Cast and crew is expected to reach the venue very soon.Ayodhya was recreated in Tirupati. Ayodhya has been recreated in Tirupati for the pre-release event of ' Adipurush'. LED screens were used to replicate Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Fans of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon began a rally in Tirupati to reach the venue.





6 Jun 2023
  • 6 Jun 2023 1:00 PM GMT

    The stage is set!

    Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and the Adipurush team are in Tirupati for a grand pre-release event of the film. The stage will give you an idea of the enormity of the event.


