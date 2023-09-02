Aditya L1 Lunch Live Updates: Isro Launches Aditya L1 From Sriharikota

Aditya-L1 blasted off from Sriharikota at 11.50 am. Aditya L1 will take an approach similar to Chandrayaan-3 to reach its designated spot. Aditya L1 will stay in earth-bound orbits for 16 days as it undergoes five manoeuvres to gain speed needed for L1 jump.The total journey time for ISRO's Aditya-L1 solar mission from Sriharikota (Earth) to L1 is estimated to be about four months.