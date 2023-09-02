Live
- Congress congratulates ISRO for Aditya L1's successful launch
- Pragan Rover travels 100 metres
- YS Jagan mohan Reddy lauds ISRO over launch of Aditya L-1 satellite through PSLV
Aditya L1 Lunch Live Updates: Isro Launches Aditya L1 From Sriharikota
Aditya-L1 blasted off from Sriharikota at 11.50 am. Aditya L1 will take an approach similar to Chandrayaan-3 to reach its designated spot. Aditya L1...
Aditya-L1 blasted off from Sriharikota at 11.50 am. Aditya L1 will take an approach similar to Chandrayaan-3 to reach its designated spot. Aditya L1 will stay in earth-bound orbits for 16 days as it undergoes five manoeuvres to gain speed needed for L1 jump.The total journey time for ISRO's Aditya-L1 solar mission from Sriharikota (Earth) to L1 is estimated to be about four months.
- 2 Sep 2023 7:42 AM GMT
Bharats Suryastra launched what will happen now?
After lift-off, Aditya L1's four-month-long voyage to the Lagrange point. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the entire journey from the launch to reaching L1 is expected to take approximately four months for the Aditya L1 mission. Here is a breakdown of the journey to the Sun-Earth system's L1 point.Read More
- 2 Sep 2023 6:57 AM GMT
#WATCH | I extend heartiest congratulations to everyone on the launch of mission Aditya, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh's Raipur pic.twitter.com/KI07Cnl43D— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2023
- 2 Sep 2023 6:55 AM GMT
- 2 Sep 2023 6:53 AM GMT
- 2 Sep 2023 6:51 AM GMT
#WATCH | Crowd chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as ISRO's PSLV rocket carrying Aditya L-1 lifts off from Sriharikota pic.twitter.com/5uI6jZfLvJ— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2023
- 2 Sep 2023 6:50 AM GMT
#WATCH | After the launch of Aditya L-1, people gathered at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota say "We have come from Mumbai to witness this. It was an unforgettable moment for us. This (Aditya L-1) is going to be marvellous. It is a wonderful feeling that we are… pic.twitter.com/1OcncyxlH0— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2023
- 2 Sep 2023 6:48 AM GMT
Aditya-L1 spacecraft begins its journey towards the Sun in PSLV rocket India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C57 (PSLV-C57) lifted off with the country’s Aditya-L1 spacecraft to study the Sun, on Saturday morning. Read More
- 2 Sep 2023 6:44 AM GMT
- 2 Sep 2023 6:44 AM GMT
