AP 10th Class Supplementary Results 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Know the website, time, and how to check online
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP SSC supplementary result 2022 today, August 3, 2022. The AP 10th supplementary exam result 2022 will be declared shortly on online
Live Updates
- 3 Aug 2022 5:36 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Supplementary Exam Results 2022 Released. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana released the results in Vijayawada. It is learned that about 1,91,600 students appeared for the tenth class supplementary examinations held from July 6 to 15 and in the results announced, 60.83 percent of boys and 68.76 percent of girls passed.
- 3 Aug 2022 5:29 AM GMT
AP SSC students can check results at the following websites -
esults.ap.gov.in
bse.ap.gov.in.
- 3 Aug 2022 5:20 AM GMT
Students can follow the given steps to check Manabadi supply result 2022 AP.
Go to official website, bie.ap.gov.in.
Click on the ‘AP SSC Supply Result 2022’ link on the homepage.
Enter your hall ticket number.
Click on the get results button.
The supplementary 2022 SSC result 2022 AP will get displayed on your screens.
Take a printout for future reference.
- 3 Aug 2022 5:18 AM GMT
AP SSC 10th Supplementary result declared
- 3 Aug 2022 5:16 AM GMT
Manabadi AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results: Check annual result statistics
In the AP SSC annual results, 3.17 lakh students passed in first class while 69,597 passed in second class and 26,895 passed in third class. A total of 6,15,908 students appeared, of which 4,14,281 passed their AP SSC exams.
- 3 Aug 2022 5:15 AM GMT
Websites to check AP 10th supplementary result 2022
manabadi.com
bse.ap.govt.in
bse.ap.gov.in