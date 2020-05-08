Breaking News Updates on May 8 from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Breaking News Today, 8 May 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the breaking news from India & the World.

Vizag Gas Leak Updates: Gas vapours are coming out causing uneasiness to the local people. A five-kilometre radius from the spot, people are being evacuated now," Vishakhapatnam Fire Officer Surendra Anand said. Stay tuned to this blog for more updates on LG Polymer Gas Leak.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 26 Degree at its lowest and 36 Degree at its heighest. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:47AM and will set at 6:39PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on May 8 will be 61% and Air Quality will be Poor with 61 AQI

Weather in Vijayawada will be 26 Degree at its lowest and 40 Degree at its heighest. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:39AM and will set at 6:28PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on May 8 will be 78% and Air Quality will be Excellent with 13 AQI

You can find all the latest news from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as they break. Check for the latest news here.