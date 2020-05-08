Breaking News Updates on May 8 from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Breaking News Today, 8 May 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the breaking news from India & the World.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 26 Degree at its lowest and 36 Degree at its heighest. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:47AM and will set at 6:39PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on May 8 will be 61% and Air Quality will be Poor with 61 AQI
Weather in Vijayawada will be 26 Degree at its lowest and 40 Degree at its heighest. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:39AM and will set at 6:28PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on May 8 will be 78% and Air Quality will be Excellent with 13 AQI
Live Updates
- 7 May 2020 9:11 PM GMT
Gas vapours are coming out causing uneasiness to the local people. A five-kilometre radius from the spot, people are being evacuated now,” Vishakhapatnam Fire Officer Surendra Anand said.
Gas fumes leaking again from the tanker where there was Styrene leakage today. Around 50 fire staffers, with NDRF's support, are carrying out operation. We've ordered evacuation of villages in 2-3 km radius for safe side precautions: Visakhapatnam Dist Fire Officer Sandeep Anand pic.twitter.com/RVtdGYllQK— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
- 7 May 2020 9:07 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: PTBC (Para-tertiary butyl catechol) brought to Visakhapatnam from Gujarat,on an Air India special cargo flight,for neutralizing Vizag Gas Leak.
Andhra Pradesh: PTBC (Para-tertiary butyl catechol) brought to Visakhapatnam from Gujarat,on an Air India special cargo flight,for neutralizing #VizagGasLeak.— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
Earlier tonight, gas fumes leaked again from the tanker at LG Polymers in Vizag. The leak had y'day claimed 11 lives. pic.twitter.com/RmpCCUODg5
- 7 May 2020 9:06 PM GMT
10 more fire tenders, including 2 foam tenders, are present at the spot. Ambulances are ready for any emergency, reports ANI
- 7 May 2020 9:04 PM GMT
Gas fumes leaking again from the tanker where there was Styrene leakage today. Around 50 fire staffers, with NDRF's support, are carrying out operation, reports ANI