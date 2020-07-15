CBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Results Announced at cbseresults.nic

CBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the class 10th exam results today, i.e. on July 15 on its official website cbseresult.nic.in. The result will be announced by afternoon today. 18 lakhs students have appeared for the CBSE class 10 examination and they check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results on many other platforms such as Umang app, Digilocker, SMS and IVR.

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, HRD minister tweeted on Tuesday that the results will be announced on July 15 and wished luck to the students.

"My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.#StayCalm #StaySafe, " HRD minister tweeted on Tuesday.

On Monday CBSE had announced the class 12th result 2020. 88.78% of students have passed the class 12th exam.

CBSE Results 2020: in class 12th exam Kendriya Vidyalaya scored highest ever pass percent



The Kendriya Vidyalayas recorded 98.62 pass percentage in the CBSE Class 12 results. This was their best performance till date.