CBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Results Announced at cbseresults.nic

CBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: CBSE class 10th results to be declared soon. Students can check their result at cbseresults.nic.in. Check the latest update on pass percent, merit list and more...
CBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the class 10th exam results today, i.e. on July 15 on its official website cbseresult.nic.in. The result will be announced by afternoon today. 18 lakhs students have appeared for the CBSE class 10 examination and they check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results on many other platforms such as Umang app, Digilocker, SMS and IVR.
Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, HRD minister tweeted on Tuesday that the results will be announced on July 15 and wished luck to the students.
"My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.#StayCalm #StaySafe, " HRD minister tweeted on Tuesday.
On Monday CBSE had announced the class 12th result 2020. 88.78% of students have passed the class 12th exam.
CBSE Results 2020: in class 12th exam Kendriya Vidyalaya scored highest ever pass percent
The Kendriya Vidyalayas recorded 98.62 pass percentage in the CBSE Class 12 results. This was their best performance till date.
- 15 July 2020 7:42 AM GMT
CBSE 10th Result 2020: A total of 2.23% of students or 41,804 students have scored more than 95% marks in CBSE 10th exam.
- 15 July 2020 7:34 AM GMT
CBSE 10th Result 2020: Girls outshine boys
This year also, girls have outscored boys in CBSE 10th result. The pass percent of girls is 93.31. Pass percentage of boys is 90.14
- 15 July 2020 7:34 AM GMT
CBSE 10th Result 2020: A total of 91.46% students have passed CBSE class 10th exam this year. Last year, the pass percent was 91.10 .
- 15 July 2020 7:33 AM GMT
CBSE 10th Result 2020: Guwahati has recorded the lowest pass percent at 79.12 among all states.
- 15 July 2020 7:32 AM GMT
CBSE 10th Result 2020: Trivandrum has recorded the highest pass percent at 99.28 among all state.
- 15 July 2020 7:24 AM GMT
CBSE 10th Result 2020 declared, HRD minister announced
CBSE class 10th result ha been announced. HRD minister tweeted, “Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in.We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student’s health & quality education are our priority.”
Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at https://t.co/U3MU3QfULs.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 15, 2020
We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority.
- 15 July 2020 7:19 AM GMT
CBSE 10th Result 2020 declared
CBSE 10th Result 2020: CBSE has declared class 10th result on its official website cbseresults.nic.in
- 15 July 2020 6:46 AM GMT
CBSE 10th Results 2020: Websites to check score
Students will be able to check their results on the following websites:
cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in
results.nic.in
- 15 July 2020 6:43 AM GMT
CBSE 10th Result 2020: Get scores on SMS
Students can get their CBSE 10th results on SMS. The results will be sent to the candidate on their registered mobile number as well as on the registered email address. To obtain the class 10 results, candidates will have to send SMS on 7738299899 as per following details:
- 15 July 2020 6:42 AM GMT
CBSE 10th Results 2020: Over 18 lakh students who have taken the CBSE 10th exam will get their results today.