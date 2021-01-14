Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Today 14 January 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India
Coronavirus Live Updates, 14 January 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 19 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:49 AM and will set at 5:59 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on January 14 will be 74% and Air Quality will be Fair with 128 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 30 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:39 AM and will set at 5:52 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on January 14 will be 99% and Air Quality will be Fair with 125 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on January 14 (28 Jumada Al-Awwal, 1442); Fajr: 5:33 AM; Sunrise: 6:49 AM; Dhuhr: 12:25 PM; Asr: 3:37 PM; Maghrib: 6:00 PM; Isha: 07:17 PM
Live Updates
- 14 Jan 2021 5:28 AM GMT
Active Covid-19 cases in country stand at 2,13,603 while 1,01,46,763 people have recovered from the disease: Union health ministry
- 14 Jan 2021 5:28 AM GMT
Single day rise of 16,946 new COVID-19 cases, 198 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,05,12,093, death toll to 1,51,727: Govt
- 14 Jan 2021 5:27 AM GMT
India reports 16,946 new Covid-19 cases, 17,652 discharges and 198 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union health ministry.
- 14 Jan 2021 5:27 AM GMT
WHO experts arrive in Wuhan for virus origin probe, reports AFP.
A team of WHO experts landed in Wuhan Thursday for a long-delayed mission to probe the origins of the coronavirus. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN showed the arrival of their plane from Singapore for an investigation that is expected to last several weeks.
- 14 Jan 2021 2:48 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Mizoram: Mizoram reported 7 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per state government.
Total cases: 4,310
Active cases: 101
Discharges: 4,200
Deaths: 9
- 14 Jan 2021 2:47 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Delhi: Delhi reported 357 new COVID19 cases, 534 recoveries and 11 deaths on January 13.
Total cases: 6,31,249
Total recoveries: 6,17,540
Death toll: 10,718
Active cases: 2,991