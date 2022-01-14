Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: India reports 2.64 lakh new cases, 315 deaths in 24 hrs
Highlights
Coronavirus Omicron cases in India News Live Updates today on 14 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates today News on 14 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
Live Updates
- 14 Jan 2022 4:52 AM GMT
Coronavirus in india: India reports 2,64,202 fresh COVID cases (6.7% higher than yesterday) and 1,09,345 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Active case: 12,72,073
Daily positivity rate: 14.78%
Confirmed cases of Omicron: 5,753
Next Story