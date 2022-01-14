Lockdown, night curfew in Telangana depends on COVID-19 cases: KTR

Telangana: Lockdown and night curfew in Telangana will depend on the number of COVID-19 cases and on the advice of the health officials, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao while interacting with netizens in the round of #AskKTR on Twitter.

The minister answered to a netizen who questioned Rao on lockdown or night curfew or anything else which the state government is thinking upon as the state has been witnessing rise in the casess. "It will all depend on the number of cases and how the health officials advice the government," the minister said.

It is known that the Telangana government declared holidays for all the educational institutions from January 8 to 16 in the view of the rise in COVID-19 cases. There is also uncertainty over the reopening of the schools and colleges as the cases doubled compared to last week.

On Thursday, Telangana reported 2,707 COVID-19 cases following which the active cases in the state went up to 20,462. Of the new cases, 1,328 were recorded from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 248 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 202 from Rangareddy and remaining from other districts in the state.