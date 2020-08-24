CWC Meeting Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi offers to resign as interim Congress President

CWC Meeting Live Updates: Congress Working Committee meeting started amidst a letter written to Sonia Gandhi by 23 congress leader asking to revamp and bring in visible full-time leadership and sweeping reforms. It is also learnt that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will offer to step down during this meeting. AICC Media Chief Randeep Surjewala however denied it. Several congress leaders wrote including many MPs wrote to Sonia Gandhi asking her to continue as interim congress president or urging Rahul Gandhi to take charge.