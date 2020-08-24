CWC Meeting Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi offers to resign as interim Congress President
Highlights
CWC Meeting Live Updates: Congress Working Committee meeting started amidst a letter written to Sonia Gandhi by 23 congress leader asking to revamp and bring in visible full-time leadership and sweeping reforms.
CWC Meeting Live Updates: Congress Working Committee meeting started amidst a letter written to Sonia Gandhi by 23 congress leader asking to revamp and bring in visible full-time leadership and sweeping reforms. It is also learnt that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will offer to step down during this meeting. AICC Media Chief Randeep Surjewala however denied it. Several congress leaders wrote including many MPs wrote to Sonia Gandhi asking her to continue as interim congress president or urging Rahul Gandhi to take charge.
Live Updates
- 24 Aug 2020 6:57 AM GMT
Former PM Manmohan Singh urged her to continue but she refused.
- 24 Aug 2020 6:55 AM GMT
Sonia Gandhi has resigned as AICC president suggested party elect new leader
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story