Dasara Movie Review and Release Day Live Updates: Positive reports for Nani's Film

Highlights

The much-awaited film "Dasara" starring Nani has been released in India today, following its premiere in the US last night. The response from the...

The much-awaited film "Dasara" starring Nani has been released in India today, following its premiere in the US last night. The response from the audience in the US has been overwhelming, with the film making a massive start at the box office, collecting $550,000 in just its premieres. Check Out Review and Audience Reactions Here

Live Updates

2023-03-30 04:47:32
