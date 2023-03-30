Dasara Movie Review and Release Day Live Updates: Positive reports for Nani's Film
The much-awaited film "Dasara" starring Nani has been released in India today, following its premiere in the US last night. The response from the...
The much-awaited film "Dasara" starring Nani has been released in India today, following its premiere in the US last night. The response from the audience in the US has been overwhelming, with the film making a massive start at the box office, collecting $550,000 in just its premieres. Check Out Review and Audience Reactions Here
Live Updates
- 30 March 2023 5:23 AM GMT
#Dasarareview 8.3/10 ⭐️— wareymedia (@wareymedia) March 30, 2023
Ooora Mass movie 🔥 Must watch film
When a multi talented potential star enters into MASS format fully
RAMPAGE will be Next level
Raw Gritty #Dasara will be
Natural Star @NameisNani's First 100cr + film and he nailed each and every frame royally…
- 30 March 2023 5:14 AM GMT
#Dasara— humanitarian (@humanist_09) March 30, 2023
Done with the movie terrific climax
Director's taking and Nani best performance made 2nd half a good watch
Final word a decent film with terrific performances pic.twitter.com/zMgdiXPRmx
- 30 March 2023 5:13 AM GMT
That first half and especially the interval sequence 🙏🏻— Raaga⚕ (@DrART_) March 30, 2023
A Star is Born.
And it’s not @NameisNani , who was brilliant but SRIKANTH ODELA @odela_srikanth
Remember the name!
If the second half lives up to this intensity, then we’ve got something special.#Dasara
- 30 March 2023 5:12 AM GMT
The hype is real— Mccandles (@mtkv7250) March 30, 2023
Srikanth Odela deserves every bit of hype and appreciation for bringing such technical brilliance.
Man @NameisNani ippudu ardamayyindhi anna ah confidence..Banchethhh 💥#Dasara pic.twitter.com/Rt00OPA8ty
- 30 March 2023 5:12 AM GMT
Dharani & Vennala 🤩❤️🔥#Dasara pic.twitter.com/rijWvL5zq6— Sai 💛 Keerthy (@SaiKeerthy7) March 30, 2023
- 30 March 2023 5:07 AM GMT
Whole telugu states are going to witness the phenomena called SANTHOSH NARAYAN 🛐🛐 man's owning every fucking scene #Dasara— J. (@Highonfilmss) March 30, 2023
- 30 March 2023 5:06 AM GMT
@NameisNani thandavam anta ga...🔥🥺🥳🥁#Dasara #BlockBusterDasara pic.twitter.com/zYxXhOHZOF— JaveeD (@ursPhatanJaveed) March 30, 2023
- 30 March 2023 5:03 AM GMT
#Dasara proudly introduces yet another terrific filmmaker #SrikanthOdela to Indian cinema. His grip on the craft is top notch.#Nani lives & fires as Dharani. It’s the conflicts in the story that don’t live upto its strong setup. Just wished the film made me say banchet in the end— Vishy Putcha (@kreatiVshe) March 30, 2023
- 30 March 2023 5:03 AM GMT
Climax 💥💥💥— VB (@Mr_ViolentBoy) March 30, 2023
Oka @tarak9999
Oka @alluarjun
Oka @NameisNani Ae role ayina chese best actors in TFI present
Brilliant acting from lead pairs 🥳
Special appreciation to DOP and art director 🤗
Finally proud of you anna @odela_srikanth 💚
Must watch #Dasara 👍#Dasarareview https://t.co/qks93qGNeE pic.twitter.com/eFlWbfxqhJ
- 30 March 2023 5:02 AM GMT
@odela_srikanth excellent film making. Perfectly sets up Veerlapalli and its people. Some shots are terrific. Welcome to TFI with a bang. 💥 #Dasara— Movies🎦Love💔 (@MovieLove999) March 30, 2023