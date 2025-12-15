Delhi Smog Disrupts Air Traffic As Visibility Drops, Flights Cancelled And Delayed

Severe smog and poor visibility brought air traffic in Delhi and the National Capital Region to a standstill on Monday, leading to the cancellation of 61 flights and delays affecting more than 400 others. The thick haze also forced the diversion of at least five incoming flights, highlighting the scale of disruption caused by deteriorating air quality.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app showed the Air Quality Index in the capital at a hazardous 454 early in the morning, firmly in the ‘severe’ category. The situation marked a continuation of the pollution crisis, with Sunday recording an AQI of 461, among the worst December readings ever noted.

The impact extended beyond regular travel, with Argentine football legend Lionel Messi’s arrival in Delhi delayed by several hours. His flight from Mumbai was postponed due to dense fog, causing him to land well after the scheduled time.

Delhi airport authorities issued early warnings to passengers, cautioning that flight operations could be affected by low visibility. Airlines including IndiGo and Air India also released advisories, urging travellers to check flight statuses before leaving for the airport and to allow extra travel time as road movement slowed under the toxic haze.

Meanwhile, visuals circulating on social media showed smog blanketing multiple parts of the city, including areas such as Akshardham, Barakhamba Road and the Barapulla flyover, where pollution levels remained alarmingly high. In response to the worsening conditions, authorities enforced the strictest stage of the Graded Response Action Plan, banning construction activity, mandating work-from-home for half the workforce, and shifting most schools to hybrid classes.