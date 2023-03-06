Entertainment News LIVE UPDATES : Janhvi Kapoor will be Officially Onboard For NTR30
Highlights
Entertainment news Live Updates: The Hans India blog provides you with the latest Tollywood news from India, Bollywood, and Kollywood. You can find...
Entertainment news Live Updates: The Hans India blog provides you with the latest Tollywood news from India, Bollywood, and Kollywood. You can find all the live entertainment News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Live Updates
2023-03-06 06:12:00
- 6 March 2023 6:33 AM GMT
Allu arjun sneha reddy wedding aniversary Today
Happy Anniversary Cutie 🖤 #AlluSnehaReddy pic.twitter.com/lWEJRfuQZH— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 6, 2023
- 6 March 2023 6:13 AM GMT
She's the calm in the storm from the fierce world of #NTR30 ❤️— NTR Arts (@NTRArtsOfficial) March 6, 2023
Happy Birthday and welcome onboard #JanhviKapoor 💫@tarak9999 #KoratalaSiva @NANDAMURIKALYAN @anirudhofficial @RathnaveluDop @sreekar_prasad @sabucyril @YuvasudhaArts pic.twitter.com/g1sKFxuIir
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS