Entertainment News LIVE UPDATES: Latest Tollywood, and Bollywood News Today 5 May
Live Updates
- 5 May 2022 9:14 AM GMT
AKSHAY KUMAR: 'PRITHVIRAJ' TRAILER ON MONDAY... #YRF will launch #PrithvirajTrailer - starring #AkshayKumar - on [Monday] 9 May 2022... Directed by Dr #ChandraprakashDwivedi... 3 June 2022 release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. #Prithviraj #IMAX pic.twitter.com/5ycL3teLTj— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2022
- 5 May 2022 8:54 AM GMT
BIGGG NEWS... #KGF2 surpasses #Dangal *lifetime biz*... NOW, 2ND HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... Glorious march towards ₹ 400 cr begins... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 391.65 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/PdImtreDrB— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2022
- 5 May 2022 8:54 AM GMT
TOP 3 HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILMS...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 4, 2022
1. #Baahubali2
2. #KGF2
3. #Dangal
Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi. pic.twitter.com/66wCCW9sEy
- 5 May 2022 8:53 AM GMT
#MarkAntony @VishalKOfficial 33rd film launched today, directed by @Adhikravi.@iam_SJSuryah plays a pivotal role and is produced by @vinod_offl of #MiniStudios and is said to be a “pan India film” in 5 languages. pic.twitter.com/yyXbCQU1KZ— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 5, 2022
- 5 May 2022 8:51 AM GMT
Celebrations on the way!#DON 😎 TRAILER & PRE-RELEASE Event TOMORROW, May 6️⃣@Siva_Kartikeyan @SKProdOffl #DONfromMay13 #DONtrailerFromMay6— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 5, 2022
pic.twitter.com/KsDW1e1nWl
- 5 May 2022 8:43 AM GMT
FIRST ever regional film from TFI to have emojis.— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 5, 2022
SPLENDID#SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP#SVPMania pic.twitter.com/wNRmRdzdQt
- 5 May 2022 8:33 AM GMT
भाषाएं अनेक, लेकिन देश का जज़्बा सिर्फ एक - जीतेगा कौन? हिंदुस्तान!https://t.co/QBAsGcoA0u@anubhavsinha #BhushanKumar @BenarasM #KrishanKumar @AAFilmsIndia #ShivChanana #SagarShirgaonkar #DhrubDubey @TSeries @CastingChhabra#AnekTrailerOutNow #JeetegaKaunHindustan pic.twitter.com/ZdiFG1NAg5— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 5, 2022
- 5 May 2022 8:04 AM GMT
Time to try out the new emojis!!#SarkaruVaariPaata #SVPMania#SVP— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) May 5, 2022
- 5 May 2022 7:22 AM GMT
We are fired up to be partnering with #PenMarudhar for the North India theatrical release of #Vikram#KamalaHaasan #VikramFromJune3 @ikamalhaasan @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil @anirudhofficial #Mahendran @RKFI @PenMovies @jayantilalgada @turmericmediaTM pic.twitter.com/xB1NikTxvF— Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) May 5, 2022
- 5 May 2022 7:14 AM GMT
#KGF2 Hindi was super strong on Wednesday. Collected a nett of ₹8.75 crores in Hindi. Total Hindi nett so far is ₹391.65.— idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) May 5, 2022
Crossed Dangal India lifetime to become the 2nd biggest Hindi grosser.#Bahubali2: ₹511 cr#KGFChapter2: ₹391 cr*
South dub films rule Hindi land!🔥