Happy Birthday Movie review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: Enter the theatres for a party full of fun
Mathu vadalara was a calling card for writer and director Ritesh Rana in 2019. The director also hopes that his second film, happy birthday, which revolves around a circle crime comedy thriller, will help cement his position in Telugu cinema. The director states that he wants to narrate different stories and build an audience that would look forward to his films. His Film Happy birthday releasing Today
Live Updates
- 8 July 2022 7:15 AM GMT
Ritesh Rana is one such director who makes sure that audience won’t take their mobile out while watching the film. Even if you just long blink, you may miss a scrolling or headlines or background poster etc 😀😀— Cinema Madness 24*7 (@CinemaMadness24) July 8, 2022
Super funny.#HBDMovie #HappyBirthday
- 8 July 2022 7:01 AM GMT
#Review:— Repu Exam Undhi Ra (@RepuExamUndhiRa) July 8, 2022
Technical ga good.. Cinematography, BGM, colors 👍👍
Story, Screenplay, comedy 👎👎
Torture, headache 👍🤕🤕#HappyBirthdayMovie
- 8 July 2022 7:01 AM GMT
#HappyBirthdayMovie feels like modern day evadi gola vadidey movie…everything is perfect and comedy on point— saiteja (@saitejachalla) July 8, 2022
- 8 July 2022 7:00 AM GMT
Done with the first half— ST🅰️🅰️R KING 🐯🪓 (@HSathya) July 8, 2022
Okyish undi gattiga navve comedy scenes em pedaga lev
Satya ochinapudu konchem energy ochindi
Meme stuff baga undi 😁🤣#HappyBirthdayMovie https://t.co/WSC2Iu9vLa
- 8 July 2022 7:00 AM GMT
As Director #RiteshRana said it's a non liner screenplay !— Umesh Thaman On Duty (@UmeshThaman) July 8, 2022
Most of the people ki nachadhu and confuse avtharu but correct ga chusthey ardham avthadhi ra mundass #HappyBirthdayMovie
- 8 July 2022 6:59 AM GMT
Liked alot ❤️❤️❤️ Translation scene ithey epic..! never laughed antha ganam ee madya..! Satya🙏🏻🙏🏻 #HappyBirthdayMovie— Tonygaaadu (@tonygaaaadu) July 8, 2022
- 8 July 2022 6:49 AM GMT
#HappyBirthday Movie Review: ⭐⭐¼— Film Analytricks (@FilmAnalytricks) July 8, 2022
Comedy Clicks only in few parts and Bgm is Too Good. #HBDMovie @MythriOfficial
Not an Enjoyable Birthday from @RiteshRana
(1/2)
- 8 July 2022 6:49 AM GMT
#HappyBirthdayMovie 👍... Bagundhi— ⚠️🦅 (@mass_boy1) July 8, 2022
Satya & Vennela kummi avthala essaru 🤣🤣🤣🤣👌 #HBDMovie https://t.co/Sj9MJ5J2AY
- 8 July 2022 6:13 AM GMT
Showtime: @RiteshRana 's #HappyBirthdayMovie pic.twitter.com/bLYhn7vJqP— Pakoda Simham (@StonerChirps) July 7, 2022
- 8 July 2022 6:13 AM GMT
Movie chala ante chala bagundi.. book your tickets and have fun.. Won't reveal much now, let's talk tomorrow— Popcorn telugu (@popcorn_telugu) July 7, 2022
Cinema ela undhi suyodhana.. Super hit ra naayana#HappyBirthday #Happybirthdaymovie #Happybirthdayreview