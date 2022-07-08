  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Happy Birthday Movie review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: Enter the theatres for a party full of fun

Happy Birthday Movie review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: Enter the theatres for a party full of fun
x
Highlights

Mathu vadalara was a calling card for writer and director Ritesh Rana in 2019. The director also hopes that his second film, happy birthday,

Mathu vadalara was a calling card for writer and director Ritesh Rana in 2019. The director also hopes that his second film, happy birthday, which revolves around a circle crime comedy thriller, will help cement his position in Telugu cinema. The director states that he wants to narrate different stories and build an audience that would look forward to his films. His Film Happy birthday releasing Today


Show Full Article

Live Updates

>Load More
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X