Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh News LIVE UPDATES: KTR inaugurated 20th edition of BioAsia 2023.
- 24 Feb 2023 8:27 AM GMT
Magunta claims innocence and assures that his son did no wrong
Ongole: The Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy that he has unmoving confidence in his son that he is innocent and will come out of the cases registered with false allegations.
Magunta Raghava Reddy, son of Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy is an accused in the Delhi liquor scam and is in Tihar jail. Srinivaulu Reddy, came to his constituency for the first time after Raghava Reddy’s arrest, on Friday and spoke to the press. He said that his father started the liquor business about 70 years ago, and he himself is looking after a part of the business for nearly 50 years. He said that they are functional in 10 states but never did wrong for expansion of business all these years. He said that the Magunta family is into politics for the last 32 years, and always lent a helping hand to the public, and served them with commitment.
Srinivasulu Reddy said that he met Raghava Reddy after the arrest, but his son is more confident about coming clean and assured him to not worry. He said that Raghava Reddy said that he will uphold the name of his uncle Magunta Subbarami Reddy and the Magunta family, and never do anything that brings shame to them. Srinivasulu Reddy claimed that he is thanking god for bestowing him with a son like Raghava Reddy, and said that he will be praying to him for his blessings. He requested the public also to include the Magunta family also for blessings in their prayers. Responding to the press, the issue is sub judice and he will be able to discuss the details only after the trial.
Meanwhile, the Ongole MLA and former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy visited the camp office of the MP and consoled Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. He said that the YSR Congress Party and Prakasam district people are with the Magunta family in the tough times. He announced that Raghava Reddy will come out of the case unscathed, and will start his political journey from the district soon.
- 24 Feb 2023 8:27 AM GMT
High Tension in Pulivendula.
Kadapa(YSR District): A high tension prevailed in Pulivendula in the wake of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy attending enquiry related to murder case of former minister and Peternal uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Vivekananda Reddy for second time at CBI principal office in Hyderabad on Friday.
After mentioning the Kadapa MP's name as accused since the date of replay counter filed by CBI in the Telangana high court related to Bail Petetion of Y. Sunil Kumar Yadav one among five the former minister's murder case on Wednesday, a war like situation witnessed in Pulivendula as it appears like Fire coveted with Ash.
The YCP men who staged dharna in Pulivendula town Yesterday, indirectly warned of facing severe consequences if any thing happens to their leader during the enquiry.
It is reportedly said to have scores of YCP men already landed at Hyderabad wee hours Friday.
Meanwhile after expressing his inability by Avinash Reddy's father YS Baskar Reddy in attending the enquiry on schedule date 23rd February at Pulivendula, the CBI slueths proposed to issue notices again to him either to day or tomorrow ask him to attend the enquiry.
It may recalled that its Counter replay related to Bail Petetion issue of Y. Sunil Kumar Yadav the CBI detailed the alleged King Pin role played by Kadapa MP and his father in the murder case of former YS Vivekananda Reddy.
The CBI has specified that YS Baskar Reddy was responsble for providing shelter to the murder accused at his home before before murdering Vivekananda Reddy on 14th March, after murder on 15th March.
The CBI has alleged immediately after murdering the former minister Avinash Reddy informed the issue to YS Bharathi's(Chief Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's wife) Personal Assistant Naveen, Naveen and Jagan Mohan Reddy's Officer on Special Duty(OSD) Krishna Mohan Reddy over the incident. The CBI has alleged that the duo were the 'Master Minds' behind the whole entire episode.
- 24 Feb 2023 7:36 AM GMT
IT & Industries Minister KTR inaugurated 20th edition of BioAsia 2023.
Hyderabad, a major life-sciences hub in the world, continues to play a catalytic role in bringing stakeholders together & enabling deliberations on issues of global relevance.
- 24 Feb 2023 7:32 AM GMT
It was previously reported that writer Prasanna Kumar, known for his work on the film Dhamaka, is gearing up for his directorial debut with none other than Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. The film, rumored to be a period drama set in the 1980s, has already cast actor Allari Naresh in a significant role. While an official announcement regarding Naresh's casting is forthcoming, sources now reveal that Hyderabad-based model Manasa Varanasi has been selected to play the female lead. Read More
- 24 Feb 2023 6:15 AM GMT
Hyderabad: The latest health bulletin of Dr Preethi, a student of Kakatiya Medical College who allegedly attempted suicide due to harassment from a senior doctor, has been released by doctors at NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. The bulletin states that Dr Preethi's condition is critical and she is currently on a ventilator. read more
- 24 Feb 2023 6:14 AM GMT
Yet another shocking case of a young man working out in the gym, simply collapsing; this is 24-year-old Vishal working as police constable at Asifnagar PS police station Hyderabad, who is suspected to have suffered a heart attack & could not be revived
- 24 Feb 2023 6:12 AM GMT
We'll work to position Hyderabad as Health-Tech Mecca of the World - Minister KTR at BioAsia2023
Telangana aimed to double LifeSciences ecosystem value to $100bn by 2030, it already touched $80bn in 2022 with mind boggling growth of 23% against India average of 14%