Nagarjuna's Upcoming Film Casts Hyderabad-Based Model as Female Lead

It was previously reported that writer Prasanna Kumar, known for his work on the film Dhamaka, is gearing up for his directorial debut with none other than Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. The film, rumored to be a period drama set in the 1980s, has already cast actor Allari Naresh in a significant role. While an official announcement regarding Naresh's casting is forthcoming, sources now reveal that Hyderabad-based model Manasa Varanasi has been selected to play the female lead.

According to reports, Nagarjuna will be playing two different characters in the film, with one of the roles being a younger version of himself. Miss India 2020 winner Manasa Varanasi will reportedly be playing opposite this younger character of Nagarjuna. The film is already making waves with its massive budget of Rs 50 crores, and it will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under his banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. This highly anticipated project will mark the senior actor's 99th film appearance.