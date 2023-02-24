Hyderabad: NIMS releases health bulletin of Dr Preethi

Hyderabad: The latest health bulletin of Dr Preethi, a student of Kakatiya Medical College who allegedly attempted suicide due to harassment from a senior doctor, has been released by doctors at NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. The bulletin states that Dr Preethi's condition is critical and she is currently on a ventilator.



However, the bulletin also mentioned that there is some improvement in her kidney and heart function. A team of specialist doctors is closely monitoring her and making all efforts to save her.



The doctors clarified that Dr Preethi is being treated on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and her body is responding to the treatment. She was put on ECMO as she was having difficulty breathing. The team of doctors treating her includes an anesthesiologist, cardiologist, neurologist, and general physician.