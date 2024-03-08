International Women's Day 2024 Live Updates: Women Leaders on "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress."

Live
International Women's Day 2024 Live Updates: Women pioneers have shared their insights with The Hans India on "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress."
The United Nations has chosen 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress' as the theme for 2024, aiming to tackle economic disempowerment. Additionally, this year's campaign theme is 'Inspire Inclusion,' emphasizing diversity and empowerment across all sectors. This underscores the crucial role of inclusion in advancing gender equality.
Gloria Steinem, a world-renowned feminist, journalist, and activist, once explained, "The story of women's struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organization but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights." So, make International Women's Day your day and do what you can to truly make a positive difference for women.
Rocio Herraiz, Global Head of Communications at Noventiq
"Tech companies are making strides in investing in their women workforce by enhancing female leadership, implementing D&I strategies, and offering programs tailored to the needs of women working in technology. But I think that the industry needs to go beyond that. At Noventiq, we see investing in our female workforce as essential to driving innovation and growth. Our approach extends from creating equal opportunities to embracing diverse perspectives and experiences. We aim to attract the best talent by emphasizing the importance of a diverse team that reflects a variety of backgrounds, cultures, nationalities, ages, and genders.
Our approach involves looking at the whole person, not just their CV, focusing on their unique personality and how they fit into our organizational culture. In today's world, it's essential for all organizations, not just those in the tech industry, to support their employees with benefits that facilitate work-life balance, such as maternity leave -and paternity as well-, flexible hours, and remote or hybrid work options. At Noventiq, we offer these advantages, along with great career development and mentorship programs, leadership training, and platforms for sharing ideas that are designed to empower all employees, regardless of gender, fostering a more inclusive and diverse future in technology."
Live Updates
- 8 March 2024 4:48 AM GMT
Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO of Great Place To Work®, India
Every International Women's Day, I'm reminded of the incredible impact women have on our organizations and beyond. As a leader, I see firsthand the unique strengths and perspectives women bring to the table, driving innovation and a commitment to excellence. While we've made significant progress in fostering diverse workplaces, there's always room to do more. We need to actively listen beyond socio-economic barriers, address the needs of our female employees (across age brackets), and create an environment where they are genuinely empowered.
Investing in female leadership development needs, building inclusive cultures, and celebrating diverse voices are not just buzzwords but essential steps toward unlocking our collective promise. Organizations recognized for their efforts in building positive work environments for women see a demonstrably happier and more engaged workforce.
This year, I'm inspired by the increasing number of women leaders who are challenging status quo, nurturing a healthy sisterhood and working hard towards building a more equitable future by busting stereotypes. Their courage, tenacity and being strong role models is a much needed boost for future generations across all genders.
On this International Women's Day, let's recommit to the fundamental tenets of sustained change, respect for all, and providing equal opportunities for growth. By doing so, we create a more equitable and thriving future for all.
- 8 March 2024 4:46 AM GMT
Sindhya Ravikumar, AVP – Marketing, Cybernetyx
I believe that in the age of AI, there are certain qualities that machines find challenging to replicate, such as empathy and connection. Women naturally possess these qualities and incorporating them into products can define the success of AI technology. That's why it's crucial to recognize and promote women in the advanced tech field, as it fosters innovation, reduces bias, and builds a more fair and inclusive future.
Unfortunately, the traditional view of women as primary caregivers often holds them back in their professional growth, especially in dynamic fields like technology and creativity. To address this, we need a comprehensive approach both from within ourselves and externally. At Cybernetyx, we are fully committed to achieving gender equality.
Women should feel empowered to prioritize their work and family without guilt. This not only gives them a sense of achievement but also propels them towards success. It's disheartening to see that despite representing 32.8% of entry-level positions in tech-related jobs, women hold only 10.9% of CEO or senior leadership roles, as recent research reveals. This inequality stems from various personal and societal factors.
To bridge this gap, we must have external initiatives that empower women, encouraging them to pursue top leadership positions based on their merit, regardless of any career gaps they may have. Together, let's empower women and create a more inclusive and thriving society. Happy Women's Day!
- 8 March 2024 4:44 AM GMT
Dr. Sasha Lake, Assistant Professor in the Department of Pathology and Anatomy, St. George's University School of Medicine, Grenada
“International Women's Day, observed on March 8th, commemorates the exceptional contributions of women and honours their remarkable achievements. The history of humanity shows that women have been traditionally relegated to subordinate roles in society, including within the medical profession. However, time has changed, and more women are entering medicine.
For women in healthcare, having access to supportive mentors and sponsors can be instrumental in overcoming barriers and achieving their professional goals. Both mentors and sponsors play critical roles in fostering the professional growth and success of individuals, especially in healthcare fields where it can be competitive. By providing both career and psychosocial support, mentors help you as their mentee develop the skills, confidence, and resilience needed to advance in their careers. Meanwhile, sponsors can significantly impact your career trajectory by actively advocating for you and opening doors to new opportunities.
Embarking on the journey to become a doctor is both challenging and gratifying, especially for women considering entering the field. Trust in your passion for medicine and your commitment to making a difference in the lives of others. It will be important for you to have a game plan with goals that you will need to achieve to allow you to get into medical school. Do not be afraid to challenge yourself to develop leadership skills. Take on leadership roles in school clubs, community organizations, or research projects. Developing leadership skills will serve you well as a future healthcare professional. Seek out opportunities to gain exposure to the medical field through volunteering, internships, or shadowing experiences. This will give you valuable insights into the day-to-day life of a doctor and help you confirm your passion for medicine.
While you are keeping yourself busy, remember to develop healthy habits and routines, and work-life balance. It is important to recognize the importance of maintaining a work-life balance throughout your academic journey and professional career, therefore take time to develop healthy habits, mindsets, and routines. Remember that a balanced lifestyle contributes not only to your well-being but also enhances your effectiveness as a future compassionate and dedicated healthcare professional.
Best of luck on your inspiring journey toward becoming a doctor, and happy International Women’s Day!”
- 8 March 2024 4:43 AM GMT
Kanthi Aneesh, General Manager, Evolve Back, Evolve Back, Kuruba Safari Lodge, Kabini
Inspired by this year's theme, 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,' Evolve Back reaffirms its dedication to empowering women in the hospitality industry. Our commitment stems from the belief that by nurturing and uplifting the talents of women within our organisation, we not only expedite progress within our own sphere but also extend positive ripples to the communities we serve.
At Evolve Back, we are privileged to have women who are intimately connected to the very locales where our resorts thrive. As we commemorate International Women's Day, let us unite in our efforts to cultivate an inclusive and equitable future.
We envision a landscape where every woman in hospitality is empowered to flourish and contribute significantly to our industry. Recognising that investing in women is not just a moral imperative but a strategic imperative for the advancement of our collective journey towards excellence and sustainability in hospitality.
Together, let us champion the cause of women's empowerment and accelerate progress for a brighter, more inclusive tomorrow.
- 8 March 2024 4:41 AM GMT
Gargee Patankar, V.P Sales and Strategic Partnerships, PatSeer Technologies Pvt Ltd.
On this International Women's Day, let's reflect on the theme 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.' As a woman in the IT sector, I believe achieving gender equality and promoting women in leadership roles requires a multi-faceted approach. It's about striking a balance between professional excellence and mental peace, learning to let go of minor issues, and fostering transparency about mental health challenges. Women should embrace a positive and relaxed leadership style, akin to their male counterparts. Additionally, staying abreast of technological advancements is crucial for effective leadership. By investing in women, not just in terms of opportunities but also in mental well-being and technological skills, we can accelerate progress and create a more inclusive and innovative IT sector. Let's empower women to lead with confidence, contribute significantly, and shape the future of our industry.
- 8 March 2024 4:39 AM GMT
Shalini Nair, Co-founder and Board Director, Ennoventure, Inc. -
"The theme "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress," spotlights the importance of investing in women for the betterment of society and businesses alike. Research consistently shows that companies that prioritize gender diversity are more innovative, profitable, and socially responsible. A McKinsey report revealed that firms in the top quartile for gender diversity on executive teams were 25% more likely to experience above-average profitability than companies in the fourth quartile. This underscores the significant impact that women bring to the table – driving innovation, fostering creativity, and leading sustainable practices.
The empowerment of women triggers a ripple effect that benefits everyone. When women are supported, they elevate communities, boost economies, and pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable society. Their contributions are transformative, setting the foundation for a future where everyone can prosper. The multiplier effect of investing in women is profound, with every dollar spent generating a significant return in terms of social and economic outcomes.
We understand the transformative power of investing in women, which is why our initiatives are geared towards maximizing their potential. This International Women's Day, Ennoventure, Inc. reiterates its dedication to advancing gender equality, inviting collaboration to further this crucial cause."
- 8 March 2024 4:38 AM GMT
Radhika Singh, Global Lead, Learning, and Development (US, Europe, Japan and India), Creative Synergies Group
“Career progression of female employees is intrinsically linked with the level of investment companies make in their profession, highlighting the role of nuances in progress assessment. While it is crucial to assess whether organizations prioritize the advancement of their female workforce, it is equally important to take the methodologies into account. After all, organizing a few learning and development workshops does not directly translate to tangible growth. In 2023, only 30% of organizations globally measured the impact and outcomes of their D&I initiatives.
Measuring results is the cornerstone for enhancing programs and initiatives year-on-year. Embracing these progressive changes not only helps women hone their skill sets and develop their professional competencies, but it also fosters a culture where they feel acknowledged and valued. Strategically designed learning and development initiatives inspire inclusion, uplifting the organization’s values and outlook in the long run. At Creative Synergies Group, we ensure that all our employee-based initiatives are followed by extensive feedback and assessment, thereby elevating the success rates of our programs, creating a culture that embraces change."