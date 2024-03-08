International Women's Day 2024 Live Updates: Women Leaders on "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress."

The United Nations has chosen 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress' as the theme for 2024, aiming to tackle economic disempowerment. Additionally, this year's campaign theme is 'Inspire Inclusion,' emphasizing diversity and empowerment across all sectors. This underscores the crucial role of inclusion in advancing gender equality.

Gloria Steinem, a world-renowned feminist, journalist, and activist, once explained, "The story of women's struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organization but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights." So, make International Women's Day your day and do what you can to truly make a positive difference for women.

Rocio Herraiz, Global Head of Communications at Noventiq

"Tech companies are making strides in investing in their women workforce by enhancing female leadership, implementing D&I strategies, and offering programs tailored to the needs of women working in technology. But I think that the industry needs to go beyond that. At Noventiq, we see investing in our female workforce as essential to driving innovation and growth. Our approach extends from creating equal opportunities to embracing diverse perspectives and experiences. We aim to attract the best talent by emphasizing the importance of a diverse team that reflects a variety of backgrounds, cultures, nationalities, ages, and genders.

Our approach involves looking at the whole person, not just their CV, focusing on their unique personality and how they fit into our organizational culture. In today's world, it's essential for all organizations, not just those in the tech industry, to support their employees with benefits that facilitate work-life balance, such as maternity leave -and paternity as well-, flexible hours, and remote or hybrid work options. At Noventiq, we offer these advantages, along with great career development and mentorship programs, leadership training, and platforms for sharing ideas that are designed to empower all employees, regardless of gender, fostering a more inclusive and diverse future in technology."