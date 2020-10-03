RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, opts to bat first

IPL 2020 Live Score RCB vs RR Latest Cricket Score and Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals to face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today

RCB vs RR Live TOSS UPDATE: Steve Smith wins the toss and Rajasthan will bat first.

RCB vs RR Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat



Squads:



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat M



Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: IPL Fixtures, Date, Time and Venue

RCB vs RR Match details

Match 15, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Date: October 3, Saturday

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

IPL 2020 Points Table, Indian Premier League 2020 Team Rankings

Live score and updates of IPL 2020, RCB vs RR

