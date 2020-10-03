RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, opts to bat first
RCB vs RR Live TOSS UPDATE: Steve Smith wins the toss and Rajasthan will bat first.
RCB vs RR Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat M
Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.
RCB vs RR Match details
Match 15, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Date: October 3, Saturday
Time: 3:30 PM IST.
- 3 Oct 2020 10:34 AM GMT
RCB vs RR Live Score: WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal picks up the big wicket of Sanju Samson with his 1st delivery in the match. He tosses the first ball around off and middle, Samson looks to work it on the leg side but ends up chipping it towards the bowler. Chahal dives to his right and takes the catch and celebrates. The umpire again wants to confirm if it is a clean catch. They refer it upstairs with soft signal being out. Sanju Samson c & b Chahal 4 (3 balls). RR 31/3 (4.1 overs)
- 3 Oct 2020 10:17 AM GMT
RCB vs RR Live Score: WICKET! Isuru Udana is all pumped up. And why not! He has been belted for a six and four in the over by Buttler and then he comes back to remove Smith for 5. That’s a big wicket for Bangalore. Smith went for a cut and ended up getting an inside edge onto the stumps. RR lost their first wicket. Score 27/1 in 2.4 overs
- 3 Oct 2020 10:08 AM GMT
RCB vs RR Live Score: Isuru Udana with the new ball. And he errs by bowling on the pads and Jos Buttler tucks it away to fine leg boundary for the first four of the innings. RR 9/0 in 1 Over
- 3 Oct 2020 9:35 AM GMT
- 3 Oct 2020 9:35 AM GMT
- 3 Oct 2020 9:34 AM GMT
RCB vs RR Live: Match starts at 3:30 PM
- 3 Oct 2020 9:32 AM GMT
