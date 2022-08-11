Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: it's Better than Original

Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is all set to treat his fans and movie buffs with the Laal Singh Chaddha movie. Being a unique conceptual movie, there are many expectations on it. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens in just a few days, Aamir Khan is creating hype on the movie with his interviews. The makers are also frequently dropping amazing updates on social media to create a buzz. Off late,