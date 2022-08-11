Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: it's Better than Original
Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is all set to treat his fans and movie buffs with the Laal Singh Chaddha movie.
Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is all set to treat his fans and movie buffs with the Laal Singh Chaddha movie. Being a unique conceptual movie, there are many expectations on it.
Live Updates
- 11 Aug 2022 5:49 AM GMT
Me watching #LaalSinghChaddha : pic.twitter.com/qEWQLbVEqr— Guru (@WasHappyOnce) August 11, 2022
- 11 Aug 2022 5:46 AM GMT
Overall for me, this movie is definitely a must watch. The original is my favorite but this one doesn’t disappoint for sure. Aamir’s acting is great but didn’t quite match Tom Hanks. The locations and cinematography is excellent.#LaalSinghChaddha @Rekomen_Filem @TGVCinemas pic.twitter.com/SuHWJmvBug— faiz wahiza (@FaizWahiza) August 11, 2022
- 11 Aug 2022 5:45 AM GMT
⭐⭐⭐⭐— K U N A L (@kunee__) August 11, 2022
Just Watched Laal Singh Chaddha. One Word Review Its Masterpiece,🔥😌 Dont Believe On Fake Review, Go & Watch With Your Family & Friends, U Laugh, U Cry, U enjoy and for some boycott gang This Movie Represent Our Nations History, #LaalSinghChaddha #BetterThanTheOriginal
- 11 Aug 2022 5:44 AM GMT
Watching #LaalSinghChaddha first day first show and I can only say that it’s not @ForrestGumpFilm. It’s an Indian Film made by Indians 🇮🇳 filled with Love ❤️— wild stone (@amanchivilkar) August 11, 2022
It’s all about emotions of India 🇮🇳
- 11 Aug 2022 5:39 AM GMT
2nd half >>> 1st half of #laalsinghchaddha i am just loving the scene sorry #AamirKhan fans for doing the negativity of this movie before watching this is a brilliant adaptation of #forrestgump 😍😍 #AamirKhan is still a genius box office ko maaro goli this movie is brilliant 😍— Abinash Mohapatra ( #teamujwall) (@royalabinash) August 11, 2022
- 11 Aug 2022 5:39 AM GMT
#LaalSinghChaddha ⭐️⭐️ #LSC is a poor adaptation of #ForrestGump ,it lacks soul & emotions of the original classic..There are few feel good moments but the overall impact is unsatisfactory.. #AamirKhan repeats his character samar from D3, he over acted throughout. EPIC LET DOWN pic.twitter.com/ApPOcYq0vJ— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 11, 2022
- 11 Aug 2022 5:39 AM GMT
#OneWordReview...#LaalSinghChaddha : UNBEARABLE.— PAAYAL❤️AK❤️ fangirl (@akshayFangirl) August 11, 2022
Rating: Half🌠
A golden opportunity miss. Even #AmirKhan star-power cannot save this ship from sinking… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT. #LaalSinghChaddhaReview pic.twitter.com/qPGMbAxcEd
- 11 Aug 2022 5:36 AM GMT
Watched #LaalSinghChaddha - this Aamir Khan Film Offers You Lots Of 'Golgapaas' But Fails To Move Your Hearts! Kapoor's Rupa's role is almost completely flat,removing one of the most interesting aspects of the original film .(1.5*/5) Naga's Hindi 👎👎 pic.twitter.com/TYESAcDYfk— Manas 🌠 (@Not_Thatt_guy) August 11, 2022
- 11 Aug 2022 5:25 AM GMT
Done #LaalSinghChaddha really #AamirKhan blow our minds with his innocence & outstanding perf heartwarming narrations loved each & every scene✌— Md Hussain S 🇮🇳 (@MdHusanyS) August 11, 2022
Our #NagaChaitanya is just superb & he did fantastic job, he did supporting role in some imp crucial scenes
& combination is 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9fLJUX8u3q
- 11 Aug 2022 5:25 AM GMT
I don't think there could as inspiring movie as#LaalSinghChaddha.— Rolf Gandhi... (@RolfGandhi__) August 8, 2022
People missing out this movie will miss a sense of motivation in their lives too, it's a must watch. pic.twitter.com/kQmds7OHQD