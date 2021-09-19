Live Updates: Hyderabad Ganesh Idols Immersion, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 19 September 2021
Live Updates today on 19 September 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Live Updates: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad rains and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:04 AM and will set at 6:16 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 19 will be 74% and Air Quality will be Fair with 34 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:56 AM and will set at 6:07 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 19 will be 87% and Air Quality will be Fair with 79 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 19 (11 Safar, 1443); Fajr: 4:53 AM; Sunrise: 6:04 AM; Dhuhr: 12:11 PM; Asr: 3:33 PM; Maghrib: 6:16 PM; Isha: 7:28 PM.
Live Updates
- 19 Sep 2021 6:06 AM GMT
Balapur Ganesh starts journey to Tank Bund. The Balapur Ganesh leads the Shobha Yatra procession from Old City.
- 19 Sep 2021 5:00 AM GMT
Mumbai Ganesh idols immersion: Ganesh idol of Mumbaicha Raja Mandal in Ganesh Galli being taken for immersion
- 19 Sep 2021 4:54 AM GMT
Ganesh Laddu auction: Shashank Reddy and MLC Ramesh Yadav are partners in education institutions. Ramesh Yadav said they would present the Laddu to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
- 19 Sep 2021 4:49 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: India reports 30,773 new COVID 19 cases, 38,945 recoveries & 309 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Active cases: 3,32,158
Total cases: 3,34,48,163
Total recoveries: 3,26,71,167
Death toll: 4,44,838
Total vaccination: 80,43,72,331(85,42,732 in last 24 hrs)
- 19 Sep 2021 4:45 AM GMT
Ganesh Laddu auction: The auction was not taken up during the year 2020 because of corona pandemic.
- 19 Sep 2021 4:44 AM GMT
Ganesh Laddu auction: The Balapur Laddu fetched Rs 1.3 Lakh more than the previous year (2019). Nadargul resident Marri Shashank Reddy gets the Laddu. Andhra Pradesh MLC Ramesh Yadav also participated in the Laddu auction.
- 19 Sep 2021 4:44 AM GMT
Ganesh Laddu auction: During the year 2019 Kolan Ram Reddy was the winner who quoted Rs 17.60 Lakh.
- 19 Sep 2021 4:43 AM GMT
Ganesh Laddu auction: Marri Shashank Reddy wins Balapur Laddu by bidding Rs 18.90 Lakh
- 19 Sep 2021 4:35 AM GMT
Gold rates today, 19 September 2021: Gold rates today have been slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam after being stable for last two days. Read Full Story
- 19 Sep 2021 4:33 AM GMT
Balapur Ganesh Laddu auction to begin now