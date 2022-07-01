Pakka Commercial Movie Twitter Review: Gopichand looked very stylish in this film
Tollywood's ace actor Gopichand owns that ability to best fit the bill in any role and coming to ace director Maruthi, he mesmerizes the audience with his amazing concepts. These two are joining hands for the movie 'Pakka Commercial'.
Live Updates
- 1 July 2022 6:15 AM GMT
Very good talk from telugu states #PakkaCommercial— SaRath (@SaRath_Tweetss) July 1, 2022
- 1 July 2022 6:06 AM GMT
Nothing— Adipurush™🚩 (@NaniSalaar) July 1, 2022
Just prabhas fans watching #PakkaCommercial pic.twitter.com/M0vbtc6n6n
- 1 July 2022 6:00 AM GMT
#PakkaCommercial Movie Review:— Thyview (@Thyveiw) July 1, 2022
Nothing new in this Movie. Strictly average movie. Try it in Ott.
This is not we expect from @GA2Official , only positive is there production values.
"Maruthi went Back to Give Comeback"
Waiting for #Prabhas @DirectorMaruthi Film
- 1 July 2022 5:37 AM GMT
After #PakkaCommercial release— Weekend Venkat Rao (@WeekendVenkatRa) July 1, 2022
Maruthi to PB : https://t.co/HO6vMs5gW9 pic.twitter.com/rkv242fmIP
- 1 July 2022 5:35 AM GMT
Inko week Ap/Ts lo #VikramHitlist kummutundi anukunta from matinees coz of flop-b avg talk of #PakkaCommercial— అంటే సుందరానికి 1000 cr షేర్ loading (@VarunKumar_here) July 1, 2022
Expected a solid hit for @YoursGopichand Anna
Rey @DirectorMaruthi prathisari sudi undadu ra adi kuda eppudokappudu gap teeskuntundi.
- 1 July 2022 5:27 AM GMT
#PakkaCommercial Digital partners... @NetflixIndia & @ahavideoIN pic.twitter.com/JI4fJZSohT— NEW UPDATES (@OTTGURUJINITHIN) July 1, 2022
- 1 July 2022 5:14 AM GMT
#PakkaCommercial first half pic.twitter.com/AuPLaiwRLs— Saisaysmovies (@saisaysmovies) July 1, 2022
- 1 July 2022 5:14 AM GMT
#PakkaCommercial is not at all a commercial movie, Director Maruthi failed as a director completely. Rebelstar Prabhas should think about his movie with Maruthi, because he is not capable to deal with a star like him.— Censor Reports 💎 (@CensorReports) July 1, 2022
- 1 July 2022 5:12 AM GMT
#OneWordReview...#PakkaCommercial: POWER-PACKED.— Sharad #RakshabandhanOnAug11 REBEL AKKI DHF (@dhf_rebel_akki) July 1, 2022
Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐½#PakkaCommercial is #Gopichand show all the way. Delivers an MINDBLOWING, KNOCKOUT performance… Good first half… Gripping second half... And Stylish Action Sequences 💥 #PakkaCommercialReview #DirectorMaruthi pic.twitter.com/JbVJmGHipf
- 1 July 2022 5:11 AM GMT
Enti Maruthi film ki meeru 3.5 ⭐ expect chestunara enti? 🙄— NEWTON (@odisha_prabhas) July 1, 2022
Wadidi ye movie Manchi rating ochindi ani..
Velandi enjoy cheyandi#PakkaCommercial movie.
That's it 🙂