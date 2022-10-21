Prince, Sardar movie review LIVE UPDATES: Both Movies are Getting Positive Reviews
Live Updates
#Sardar Pakka commercial mass action film for this festival...
Good 1st half, decent 2nd half..
Goosebumps Intervel scene...
Good entertainer for this festival 👍🏼
Good 1st half, decent 2nd half..
Goosebumps Intervel scene...
Good entertainer for this festival 👍🏼
Content is King 👑— Royal Cinemas A/C Pallipalayam (@RoyalPPM) October 21, 2022
Actor @Karthi_Offl once again given a outstanding Blockbuster, it's a Hatrick win for him !#Sardar - Must watch
🎬 Sardar (2022) by @Psmithran— Arun (@arku_bucket) October 21, 2022
Well-written, brilliant Karthi, courageous women 🔥, super important message, some lovely visuals & powerful montages 🪄, effortless Rithu, good bgm, engaging from start to finish. 👏
Happy!! ♥️ Great work, folks. 😄#Sardar #tamilcinema
#Sardar - Maranamass 🔥— Aascar Multiplex (@Aascarmultiplex) October 21, 2022
Whatta Gripping Mass Action packed entertainer from @Psmithran
Kudos to @Karthi_Offl
Bgm arakkan @gvprakash 💪👏
Must watch !
Book your tickets in @bookmyshow
#Prince First half is full of witty comedy, has punch dialogues and it works for comedy lovers .— Telugu360 (@Telugu360) October 21, 2022
A simple & variety plot filled with write director Anudeep's strength in sarcasm. Hero Siva karthikeyan, Satyaraj make the slapstick scenes even better. #Princereview
Good content always wins big! Team #Sardar hearing great things @karthi_offl @Psmithran @gvprakash @george_dop @AntonyLRuben @lakku76 @Udhaystalin Super happy to see the positive impact of the film everywhere!! Congratulations!!!
#Prince is a decidedly silly comedy, like Jathi Ratnalu, that works like a charm when it is in a madcap zone. A plain romantic angle and efforts to lend depth occasionally puncture the fun. The final act is a pure blast and it uplifts the entire experience. Enjoyable!
#SARDAR #Sardarmovie pic.twitter.com/gT017ruGvg— Hari Guru (@hari_guru1) October 21, 2022
Arabic Kuthu Reference at #Prince Climax. Whole Theater erupts 🔥
If you loved the court scene in Jathi Ratnalu, you are in for a ride in the climax of #Prince. Anudeep's humour is on full display here and Sivakarthikeyan brings the roof down.