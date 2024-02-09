Live
Ravi Teja's Eagle Movie Twitter Reviews and Live Updates
Discover the latest buzz around the Ravi Teja's Eagle Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights surrounding this highly anticipated film.
Live Updates
- 9 Feb 2024 8:31 AM GMT
Action Movie lovers ki feast— చంటిగాడు లోకల్😎 (@Harsha_offl2) February 9, 2024
With good message ♥️
Must watch film
Last 40mins 🔥🔥🔥@RaviTeja_offl career best looks @Karthik_gatta another Gem 💎 👌👌@peoplemediafcy rich production values
3.251234/5 #Eagle #EagleReview #BlockbusterEagle pic.twitter.com/JOU3oNHaU1
- 9 Feb 2024 7:38 AM GMT
#eagle abbaaaa em cinema ra babu! Chaalu Ravi anna ne Vishwaroopam chusam!— Bigiluu (@BigiluuIn) February 9, 2024
Post credits scene ayithe mental vachesindhi! @RaviTeja_offl Telugu Industry chesukunna adhrustam anna nuvvu!!
Sure shot, no doubt picture adhiripoyindhi! #raviteja
Mass Maharaja❌ Mass God✅!!
- 9 Feb 2024 7:18 AM GMT
Done with first half— DEVA SALAAR (@RAJA_SAAB26) February 9, 2024
Ayya Cinema G ADIRIPOYINDI #Eagle
Bhale unique ga teesadu Karthik
RAVANNA career best looks career best elevations
Okko shot okko diamond la undi DINEMMA crazy craxy stuff ra
Screenplay cinema konchem concentration tho choodali
🔥🔥🤙🤙
- 9 Feb 2024 7:08 AM GMT
I hav enjoyed the first half of the movie with its powerful elevations and Ravi Teja's standout performance. For a movie review it would be helpful to about the plot, character development, pacing, and overall direction. Additionally, aspects like cinematography #Eagle #RaviTeja pic.twitter.com/p2lCyRtxVv— Chaitanya krishna (@Chaitanya_Kothp) February 9, 2024
- 9 Feb 2024 7:01 AM GMT
Best Theatrical experience ichhindhi Naku ee year lo #Eagle.. screenplay chala perfect ga undhi .. fights keka ..— PrinceAnil (@PrinceAnil_31) February 9, 2024
- 9 Feb 2024 6:51 AM GMT
2nd half Adhiripoyndhi 💥💥— Raghava Reddy (@Raghava_Reddy_) February 9, 2024
Climax hangover ippatlo dhigile ledhu 💥💥
Inko show veyyalsindhe 💥
Blockbuster bomma 💥 #Eagle . https://t.co/npRxhpbjus
- 9 Feb 2024 6:36 AM GMT
Heartiest congratulations to our Head Master @RaviTeja_offl garu & the entire team of #Eagle on a BLOCKBUSTER start 🦅— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) February 9, 2024
- Team #SundaramMaster 👨🏫@harshachemudu @SudheerKurru @kalyansanthosh8 @itswetha14 @NambuShalini @RTTeamWorks @GOALDENMEDIA #SundaramMasterOnFeb23rd pic.twitter.com/nXjWZpYr5w
- 9 Feb 2024 6:18 AM GMT
Ne vision— Rãm Tèétøtaller (@Bharadwaj_RTF) February 9, 2024
Ne Thoughts
Ne Execution ki Take a Bow @Karthik_gatta 👏
New talent ni encourage chese @RaviTeja_offl anna ki perfect Tribute ichav 💥💯
Quickly start YUDDHA KANDA 🫂💐 #Eagle #EagleReview #BlockBusterEagle #Sahadev pic.twitter.com/3yCuJaHhz2
- 9 Feb 2024 6:14 AM GMT
First half complete ✅— Prasad Tamarapu 😈 (@PrasadTamarapu) February 9, 2024
Action blocks 🔥
Ravi Teja looks 🔥🔥🔥
Ee look maintain chey anna please @RaviTeja_offl #Eagle
- 9 Feb 2024 6:14 AM GMT
Finally,Verdict of #EAGLE will impress some set of audience,where it entertain's to action movie lovers:— Anchor_Karthik (@Karthikk_7) February 9, 2024
Start with good story plot where it creates an intrest,slowly a thin paced flat narration will be seen till interval and some scenes are with boredom till 1st half !… pic.twitter.com/WX0OKscF92