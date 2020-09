RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Updates: Toss at 7 PM

RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Updates: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on K L Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 9th IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight at 7.30 pm IST.

KXIP currently placed at number 2 in the points table with 1 win, 1 loss while RR at number 4 with 1 win.

SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat.



Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Ishan Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi.

MATCH DETAILS



WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 9 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings



WHEN: September 27, 7:30 PM IST



WHERE: Sharjah



TELECAST: Star Sports Network



LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

