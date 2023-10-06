Live
Rules Ranjan, Chinna, Mad Movies Review LIVE UPDATES : Check Out Twitter Reactions
Stay tuned for the latest live updates on Rules Ranjan, Chinna, and Mad Movies Review! Get real-time insights, critiques, and opinions on the world of...
Live Updates
- 6 Oct 2023 6:33 AM GMT
#Chinna Terrific First half. Hope to see a good second half #Siddharth with a good movie finally after a long @NimishaSajayan with as usual peak performance— Freeman (@karttikkovvali) October 6, 2023
- 6 Oct 2023 6:22 AM GMT
#RulesRanjann good— Areef #OG (@ooMyThala) October 6, 2023
Fun filled movie 👌 simple ga movie chuseyochu
Starting 20 minutes lag scenes unna kuda tarwatha comedy scenes ayite 😂 @vennelakishore scenes especially #Sammohanuda 🔥🥰
Congratulations @Kiran_Abbavaram 👏
- 6 Oct 2023 6:17 AM GMT
#MAD First half is full entertaining. The campus/hostel comedy works due to freshness and punch in dialogues.— Gayle 333 (@RajeshGayle117) October 6, 2023
The three new actors are good, mainly the DD Guy.
Good outing for college folks so far 👍 pic.twitter.com/AHUaCssbjH
- 6 Oct 2023 6:16 AM GMT
Never got the feel that I'm watching a dubbing movie , terrific dubbing &sound design, climax act ,might be the best from sidhu .#Chinna https://t.co/1P7Hg59nIZ— S@tti C (@The__Samaritan) October 5, 2023
- 6 Oct 2023 6:04 AM GMT
Pakka Family Entertainer Ekkada Bore Kottaledhu👌— Rebel Relangi (@RebelRelangi) October 6, 2023
Decent 1st Half & Second Half Nunchi Peaks @Kiran_Abbavaram & @vennelakishore Comedy Baga Workout Ayyindi 👏Sammohanuda Song🔥🥵
Must Watch Film..family & Frnds Tho Chudachu Movie🤗#RulesRanjann
- 6 Oct 2023 6:04 AM GMT
The word from the Premieres is - BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINMENT! 😉— Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) October 5, 2023
From the word of mouth, we strongly believe that there is no need for a cashback as hope you'll enjoy our #MAD at theatres and this response continues till the next two weeks💥❤️
Book tickets for the film at your…
- 6 Oct 2023 6:04 AM GMT
TFI కి మంచి కామెడీ టైమింగ్ ఉన్న మరో హీరో దొరికాడు.— Rajesh Manne (@rajeshmanne1) October 5, 2023
దర్శకుడు శోభన్ గారి అబ్బాయి, హీరో సంతోష్ శోభన్ తమ్ముడు.#SangeetSobhan గట్టిగా వినబడే పేరు అవుతుంది. For sure 👍#MAD pic.twitter.com/bH2UGbsRs9
- 6 Oct 2023 6:02 AM GMT
#Chinna: What A Film… No words to speak even 🥲— 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) October 5, 2023
Just BRILLIANT 👍👍👍👍
What a Intense Performance in heart wrenching scenes by #Siddharth 👌👌
Kudos to him for making this film
- 6 Oct 2023 6:02 AM GMT
#RulesRanjann Worth watch 👍— “𝐌.𝐑” راجيش (@MR1BRS) October 6, 2023
1st half has some boring scenes but okayish
2nd half too good @Kiran_abbavaram Sammohanudaa song fire @iamnehashetty
- 6 Oct 2023 6:02 AM GMT
Totally Family entertainment ❤️@vennelakishore & Hyper Adi comedy superr 😂😂👌🏻#Sammohanuda song highlight @Kiran_Abbavaram gave his best❤️— Manoj ❤️ (@ManojSaaho) October 6, 2023
Congratulations on the success of #RulesRanjann 🔥🔥#RulesRanjann