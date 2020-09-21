SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2020 updates: Virat Kohli's RCB faces David Warner's SRH

SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2020 updates: In the third match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season in the UAE, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel (Wicketkeeper), Joshua Philippe (Wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmad.



When is the IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?



The IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place on September 21, Monday.



Where will the IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?



The IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.



What time will the IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?



The IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India.