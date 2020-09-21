SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2020 updates: Virat Kohli's RCB faces David Warner's SRH
SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2020 updates: SunRisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the third match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2020 updates: In the third match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season in the UAE, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.
SQUADS
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel (Wicketkeeper), Joshua Philippe (Wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmad.
When is the IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?
The IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place on September 21, Monday.
Where will the IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?
The IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
What time will the IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?
The IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?
The IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India.
Live Updates
- 21 Sep 2020 12:27 PM GMT
SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2020: The toss will take place at 19:00 PM
- 21 Sep 2020 12:07 PM GMT
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal/Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
- 21 Sep 2020 12:06 PM GMT
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Probable XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul/Sandeep Sharma