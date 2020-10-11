IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss, opts to bat
SRH vs RR IPL Live Cricket Score 2020: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad to take on Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals in the 26th IPL 2020 match today
SRH vs RR IPL Live Cricket Score 2020: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad to take on Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals in the 26th IPL 2020 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 3.30 PM
Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and bat first against Rajasthan Royals
SRH vs RR Playing XI:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (captain), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron
Live Updates
- 11 Oct 2020 10:12 AM GMT
IPL 2020 Live Score: Steve Smith slots spin in Shreyas Gopal from the other end. Three singles from Gopal’s first over. SRH 5/0 in 2 overs
- 11 Oct 2020 10:00 AM GMT
All set! Let's play
- 11 Oct 2020 9:58 AM GMT
Sanju Samson is playing his 100th IPL match!
- 11 Oct 2020 9:45 AM GMT
A look at the Playing XI for SRHv s RR
- 11 Oct 2020 9:40 AM GMT
Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith confirms Ben Stokes will be playing today’s game
- 11 Oct 2020 9:34 AM GMT
Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and bat first against Rajasthan Royals
- 11 Oct 2020 8:59 AM GMT
SRH vs RR Live: Match starts at 3:30 PM