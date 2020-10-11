IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss, opts to bat

SRH vs RR IPL Live Cricket Score 2020: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad to take on Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals in the 26th IPL 2020 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 3.30 PM

Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and bat first against Rajasthan Royals

SRH vs RR Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (captain), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron