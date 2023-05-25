  • Menu
Telangana EAMCET Results 2023 Live Updates: Check Out Direct Link For Results

Telangana EAMCET Results 2023 Live Updates: Check Out Direct Link For Results
Highlights

he results of Telangana EAMCET 2023 will be announced today. The Education Minister of Telangana, Sabitha Reddy, will release the results on Thursday morning 9:30

The results of Telangana EAMCET 2023 will be announced today. The Education Minister of Telangana, Sabitha Reddy, will release the results on Thursday morning 9:30. The program was attended by Karuna, the Government Secretary for Higher Education, Naveen Mittal, the Commissioner for College and Technical Education, and Professor R Limbadri, the Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/

The ranks and marks for EAMCET Agriculture, Medical, and Engineering courses will be published today. The Agriculture and Medical stream exams took place on May 10th and 11th, while the exams for other streams were held from May 12th to 15th.

Live Updates

2023-05-25 03:31:57
  • 25 May 2023 4:43 AM GMT

    In two or three days, the government will announce a schedule for counseling in admissions in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy studies.

  • 25 May 2023 4:38 AM GMT

    Engineering stream


    1. S Anirudh

    2. Y Venkata Maninder Reddy

    3. Challa Umesh Varun

    4. M Avineet

    5. Pramod Kumar Reddy

  • 25 May 2023 4:35 AM GMT

    Toppers

    1. B Satya

    2. L venkat Teja

    3. Lakshmi Pasupuleti

    4. Durgampudi kartikeya 

  • 25 May 2023 4:34 AM GMT

    86 per cent passed in Agriculture stream in Eamcet.

    In engineering stream, 79 per cent boys and 85 per cent girls passed

  • 25 May 2023 4:29 AM GMT

    The minister lauded the efforts of the University officials along with police and other departments. This year the results were being released in

    16 zones in Telangana and five in AP. There were 104 centers in Telangana.

  • 25 May 2023 4:28 AM GMT

    A total of 3,01,275 students had appeared for the exam this year. In the Engineering stream 1,95,275 had appeared and in the

    Agriculture stream 1,06,000 students appeared. 

  • 25 May 2023 4:28 AM GMT

    Male pass percentage- 79 percent

    Female pass percentage- 82 percent

  • 25 May 2023 4:25 AM GMT

    The results of Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET–2023) for both engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM) streams released by Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday at Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU).



  • 25 May 2023 4:25 AM GMT

    80 percent of students passed in engineering and 86 precent of students passed in agriculture stream in the TS EAMCET exam.

  • 25 May 2023 4:22 AM GMT

    Telangana State Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday released the TS EAMCET 2023 results in Hyderabad along the higher education department officials.

    The candidates are advised the visit official website http://www.eamcet.tsche.ac.in/

