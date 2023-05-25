Telangana EAMCET Results 2023 Live Updates: Check Out Direct Link For Results

The results of Telangana EAMCET 2023 will be announced today. The Education Minister of Telangana, Sabitha Reddy, will release the results on Thursday morning 9:30. The program was attended by Karuna, the Government Secretary for Higher Education, Naveen Mittal, the Commissioner for College and Technical Education, and Professor R Limbadri, the Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/

The ranks and marks for EAMCET Agriculture, Medical, and Engineering courses will be published today. The Agriculture and Medical stream exams took place on May 10th and 11th, while the exams for other streams were held from May 12th to 15th.