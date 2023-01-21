Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh News Live Updates
Live Updates
- 21 Jan 2023 8:38 AM GMT
Hyderabad: One charred body has been found in the Secunderabad Deccan Mall fire incident
Hyderabad: One charred body has been found in the Secunderabad Deccan Mall fire incident on back side of first floor of building. Efforts to bring out the body on. If it is not possible to identify then will be sent FOR DNA test. Two more people are missing. Fire brigade officials went inside after experts made it clear that building will not collapse immediately
- 21 Jan 2023 8:34 AM GMT
'AP to grow stronger in IT industry'
Visakhapatnam; A host of measures considered by Andhra Pradesh government in developing the state, Visakhapatnam in particular as beach IT destination, in the IT domain were brought forth by state IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.
Attending as chief guest at the 'InfinITy Vizag' summit on its concluding day, the IT Minister elaborated about the plans in place to take Vizag several notches up in the IT sector. ''Vizag is poised to be developed as beach IT sector as envisaged by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,'' the IT Minister said, adding that about 25,000 employees from Visakhapatnam work in various IT companies.
Organised by IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) in association with the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department, AP Innovation Society and Software Technology Parks of India, the day two of the event focused on the need to promote IT industry in AP, the present growth graph, ecosystem available for startups, among others.
- 21 Jan 2023 8:31 AM GMT
Transgender commits suicide in Rajamahendravaram
Transgender commits suicide in Rajamahendravaram, because cheated by a young man who loved. transgender association leaders stage a protest
Demand that the accused be severely punished. Dalit associations extend support for the agitation.
- 21 Jan 2023 8:30 AM GMT
Hyderabad: TPCC state extended meeting is underway at Gandhi Bhavan today
TPCC state extended meeting is underway at Gandhi Bhavan today. Party incharge Manikrao Thakre, TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy and senior Congress leaders attended. The meeting is discussing how to strengthen the party in the wake of a growing political fight between BRS and BJP in the state.
- 21 Jan 2023 8:28 AM GMT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana on February 13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit TELANGANA on February 13. Though not confirmed , reports said that Modi will visit Hyderabad and attend some official programmes. Details are awaited
- 21 Jan 2023 8:26 AM GMT
Dr. Mallika Sarabhai's press conference in Kakatiya Haritha
Hanumakonda district famous Indian dance artist Dr. Mallika Sarabhai's press conference in Kakatiya Haritha Retired IAS officer Paparao and others participated in the event on Saturday
- 21 Jan 2023 8:25 AM GMT
Minister Talsani Yadav visited Deccan Mall again today.
He inspected the top floor of building with help of crane. He assured basti people that if any damage caused during the demolition of the building government would compensate the.