Tiger Shroff firing case: Accused practised shooting near Mumbai; gun misfired in hotel room

Mumbai: Fresh revelations have emerged in the investigation into the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, with police sources claiming that the accused practised shooting at a location near Mumbai before the attack. A misfire also reportedly occurred while they were testing the weapon in their hotel room in Andheri.

According to Mumbai Police sources, the accused disclosed the location where they had test-fired the weapon during interrogation. One of them allegedly fired two rounds during the practice session, while the other fired one.

The accused reportedly wanted to ensure that the firearm was functioning properly before carrying out the attack. Both are said to have successfully fired the weapon during the practice session.

Investigators have also learnt that a misfire occurred while the accused were testing the gun in their hotel room in Andheri. Sources said a bullet was fired onto the bed during the incident. However, the incident apparently did not raise suspicion among hotel staff or anyone outside the room.

Based on the information gathered during interrogation, police are examining the alleged firing practice site near Mumbai and investigating the preparations made before the incident.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Mumbai Police arrested two additional suspects in connection with the firing case, taking the total number of arrests to 10. The two accused are expected to be produced before a court in Sonipat, Haryana, to seek transit remand. Following the court's approval, they will be brought to Mumbai for further questioning.

According to reports, the two suspects allegedly played a significant role in supplying weapons linked to the case. Investigators are probing their connections to the other accused and their alleged involvement in planning and execution of the incident.

In another development, investigators will examine an audio clip containing a threat allegedly directed at Tiger Shroff. Officials are planning to compare the voice in the recording with voice samples maintained in databases by the Punjab and Delhi Police.

These databases reportedly contain recordings of individuals allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police units in Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan maintain separate collections of voice samples that can be used to verify the identities of suspected speakers.

Similar verification procedures have previously been undertaken in investigations involving audio clips linked to threats allegedly received by actor Salman Khan, actor Aamir Khan, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the late politician Baba Siddique, among others.

Investigators are now examining the available audio evidence and other leads to establish the identities of those involved and determine the extent of their alleged roles in the firing case.



