Bold & purposeful, or discriminatory budget?

This is a bold budget by the government, in view of longer term physical prudence. With no easy giveaways, it focuses on a longer, more sustainable path of job creation through manufacturing and strengthens the role of the MSMEs. Skilling the youth, formalising job creation, continued infrastructure spending, and urban development, besides enhanced local capex spending will encourage private sector to set up new ventures. The key to unlocking the full potential will be execution on the ground and simplification of a plethora of taxes and compliance as promised.



Anandambal Subramaniam, Mumbai

Both coalition partners JD(U) and Telugu Desam got a lion’s share of benefits in the budget as a matter of right. Nitish Kumar was given a major boost and Chandrababu Naidu got what he wanted. The traditional budget watchers have reason to be pleased at Nirmala Sitharaman’s feat in achieving fiscal stability displaying continuity in the Union government’s steps. On the whole, the budget has both direction and vision, but the real test lies in turning that vision into action.

Akhilesh Krishnan, Mumbai

The BJP is used to saying that it puts ‘nation first’ and ‘party next’. But the budget says otherwise. The party is used to saying that it is against ‘politics of appeasement’. But the budget shows otherwise. At the same time, it cannot be left unsaid that the BJP’s new-found love for the states ruled by the JD(U) and the TDP is not without a reason. The apportionment of the lion’s share of the funds on Bihar and Andhra Pradesh as the price (some Opposition leaders used the word ‘bribe’) paid to the much-needed support of the two regional parties is the unfortunate part of it. Indeed, it looked like a clear case of ‘pick and choose’ and a ‘quid pro quo’ to ensure the continued support of the crucial allies-cum-crutches.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

The Budget 2024 looks to be the government’s continued and focused commitment and support with robust investments in infrastructure sector, facilitating state investments for the sector and providing viable gap funding for promoting private investments in the sector for overall strengthening of the nation’s infrastructure. Overall, the budget is going to be a big booster to facilitate India’s economic growth, roads and highways sector, being the prominent infra sector, is expected to get much needed impetus through adequate fund allocations.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

The 2024 Budget has both positive and negative aspects for the middle class. The budget may not provide significant tax relief for the middle class, as experts suggest that the government will prioritise fiscal prudence and economic growth . The budget may allocate funds for education and skill development programmes.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Apropos, “Please all, budget,” THI, Jul 24. The Union budget for 2024-25 does not contain any surprises that might have a marked positive impact on the nation’s economic performance. The expected political quid pro quo came in the form of special packages for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. This may set an uncomfortable precedence with such gifting of resources becoming a normal part of budgetary negotiations. On the expenditure side, a number of new schemes have been spread thin over numerous sectors where interventions are required. These schemes and the allocations made for them are all summed up to benefit the poor and the disadvantaged. Some benefits do trickle down to a select group of beneficiaries but they seldom have a momentum that boosts income and employment in any sustained manner.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru