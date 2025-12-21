Bondi Beach massacre exposes jihad mindset

This refers to your editorial ‘Bondi Beach massacre underlines danger of jihad’. The culprits involved in the massacre in Sydney are jihadists with intentions to kill non-Muslims, the Jews in particular.

The spontaneous uprising in the aftermath of the Bondi Beach incident by the Muslim community in Australia, holding a Palestine flag was a clear indication that many countries are systematically coming under the sway of Islamist jihadists to prove their point that conditions and restrictions are not applicable to the community.

The editorial tried to exonerate others in the community, not to be equated with the mindset of diehard radicals – but the ‘sitting on the wall’ entity is proving voiceless. It could not influence the determined jihadists, which in a way make the former, silent approvers to such ghastly activities.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai