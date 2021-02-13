‘Even God cannot save patients with Mixopathy’             

Allopathic doctors are opposing the concept of Mixopathy which is unscientific and endangering the lives of patients in this modern world where human life is legally designated as of utmost importance. An Allopathic surgeon has long earned training skills to integrate into trouble shooting and healing more than just to know to use a scalpel! How is permitting an incompletely trained person to draw their scalpel on an unexpecting helpless person any less than a ticket/legal validation to harm?

It took centuries for Robotic surgery to develop with much advanced technology...which also needs monitoring by a trained human remotely. But think without any deliberations and fact checks by learned people of the field, one fine morning CCIM gives direction saying that Ayurvedic doctors can perform surgeries! This is a downfall of human culture as prime priority of nature is to safeguard its own species from devastation.

To be a Surgeon is not just to about knowing the procedure. There is an art that develops and blends with the skill. To permit an Ayush doctor whose basic knowledge of pharmacology and microbiology and social medicine is not evidence based or transparent needs to be cancelled for it is inhuman and dangerous act. What has compelled the CCIM to give permission to Ayush doctors for surgery who otherwise are limited themselves to practice of Indian medicine? The answer lies in the shortage of the doctors to take up the burden if of healthcare. Then the most logical and ethical way left is to produce qualified Allopathy doctors especially in fields that intrude into a living human body like surgery, if not for anything at least for justice sake.

Alternative solutions would be to

♦ Give more permissions to medical colleges be it government or private.

♦ To create exchange student programmes with thousands of foreign medical graduates across the globe.

♦ To fund the Indian graduates to achieve higher skills in an international multi-ethnicity based countries....as that is the need of the hour with globalisation.

Allopathic medicine is a scientific and an evidence based practice. Think about it.. Can so much knowledge be imparted with such time spent in training? Can safety be granted when intruding into God's creation which can give many surprises even to seasoned trained professionals?

— Dr. Dedeepya Reddy, Telangana State IMA, Hyderabad