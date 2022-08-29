Financial exploitation by corporate institutions

The education system has become a matter of business for these corporate schools and colleges. Parents, who aim for the bright future, have been thronging them with a hope of good education for their wards. But of late we have been witnessing certain unfortunate incidents like a student attempting self-immolation in one of the Narayana colleges recently. The government has failed to keep an eye on the corporate institutions exploiting the common man in the name of fees.

Govt is mum on suicides of students

Why the government and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy are mum on recent incident in Hyderabad. The police did not arrest single person in that incident so far. The government knew students issues but for benefits they encouraged corporate education institutions.

- N Azad, State Secretary PDSU wing, Khammam

Slap criminal cases against pvt colleges

Government should file criminal cases against the corporate colleges which are causing deaths to students. The TRS government failed to prevent the corporate colleges. The government have permitted new colleges indiscriminately in the State. The government should change the education system in the State. The government is showing no interest in filling posts of vacant in the school and Junior Colleges. So, the parents had to approach the corporate institutions with no option for the better educator to their children.

- P Jairam (A parent name changed)

Corporate institutions must be banned

The primitive aim of the education is not to literate the people and providing employment, it should create scientific temper, social awareness and social responsibility among the students. The people having scientific temper is a compulsory need to build a progressive State. According to our constitution, free and compulsory education should be provided to every child in the country.

But even after 75 years of independence it was not achieved. According to Kothari Commission Central government should allocate 10 per cent of its budget to education and 6 per cent of GDP. States should allocate 25 per cent of their budget but the budget allocations to education is being reduced every year. According to RTE 2009 there is a right to every child to get free education up to 14 years of age but the governments are not establishing schools, infrastructure and social atmosphere.

For this reason, the corporate sector is collecting more fees from the students. Poor people are suffering by this. In this corporate education system, students are not getting/ teaching social responsibilities, helping others and scientific temper. Students are looking for their career only. They are not caring about the social awareness and national responsibilities. In this way education should be brought into public sector. The private and the corporate sector is to be a eradicate from the education system. Government should allocate more budget and establish infrastructure, schools everywhere in the country.

- GV Nagamalleswara Rao, TSUTF District president, Khammam

Pvt institutions turning education into commodity

The rat race for rankings and percentages is forcing the students to go for private education. The parents are ready to pay exorbitant fees to get admissions in private institutes for their children. As a result, a large number of private institutions have come up all over the country, thus making education a commodity. In a way, the government is also encouraging private institutions to escape from its responsibilities.

Almost all the State-run educational institutions are short-staffed. They also lack infrastructure to impart quality education. The government needs to spend more on the education sector to protect people from the clutches of private institutions.

-P Kishan, Youth leader, Bhupalpally

Government turning blind eye to corporates

Education and knowledge are seen as an easy profit-making industry like every other sector in capitalist economics. The phenomenon is due to the inadequate number of State-run educational institutions. Quality of education is another factor that is driving people to go for private institutions. Taking advantage of this, private institutions are fleecing the people.

On the other hand, the State-run institutions are languishing with the government turning a blind eye. Almost all the State-run educational institutions are mired in problems such as lack of staff and infrastructure. The onus is on government to

-A Shyam Sundar, businessman, Warangal