Jagan's political immaturity& incapacity to contemplate

The writer V Ramu Sharma in his write-up has clearly analysed that right from assumption of power in 2019, Jagan Mohan Reddy only concentrated on revenge politics by going to an extent of employing all tricks in his sleeves to eliminate TDP; as a result, people have started losing faith. As the polls approached, it was clearly written on the wall that his days were numbered due to biased approach and poor governance.

This drew a flak in getting investments. For that matter, no government only depending on freebies and welfarism and ignoring development will be able to win the hearts of voters. Further, when his ingenious duplicity and faltering steps impacting economic ills exposed the faults in governance, he cared little to rectify it. Further, when the state was starting at anti-incumbency, his plans that by giving doles would ensure a win in the poll is nothing short of groping in the dark to attain the goal. As all his plans badly misfired, disaster at the hustings was a foregone conclusion. Even then, Jagan was not perturbed a little bit but only exuding confidence that he would come out with flying colours again by undertaking a 'Padayatra.' It goes to show that he takes the people for granted when the fact remains that disillusionment among voters over his poor governance has been the chief cause that his party has come a cropper. One hopes the new government charts the route map without delay to move forward towards development in order to provide food and as well promise of a better future for all without bias.

–K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

The mauling that Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP received at the hands of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance in Andhra Pradesh was in keeping with the Indian electorate’s increasing aversion towards political vendetta, misuse of state power, and arrogance. Anti-incumbency was resultant of political parties resorting to the above undesirables. Even politics of carrot-dangling and distribution of doles failed to bear fruit before disillusioned voters. This was evident with the lackluster performance of the NDA, AAP and CPM in the centre, Delhi and Kerala respectively. Propriety demands those who had to bite the dust to undertake earnest course-correction to avoid defeat shadowing them after five years. Political parties and their netas must set right their errant ways, in their, and nation’s interests. Five years would pass in a jiffy much before the likes of Jagan realise it.

– Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

***

All sections rebelled against his misrule. No minister had any power and the power was concentrated in his hands and a few of his trusted advisors. His major poll promise that total prohibition would be implemented in phased manner was violated by him. He minted huge amounts in the liquor policy which is full of loopholes; many cheap brands are introduced and were sold at exorbitant prices which increased the state’s income at the cost of the health of regular liquor consumers.

Adding to many anomalies, select MLAs were used to pounce on the opposition if they said anything against his government blasting the opposition using most foul language. Jagan used to derive vicarious pleasure enjoying their uncivilised bazar language. It really harmed him and his party. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan were targeted by his band of motor mouths which boomeranged on his party. For him and his party, the best form of defence was offence for which he paid penalty and his party was pulverized by sensible Andhra votersI. Instead of introspecting, he is questioning the voters’ wisdom. Jagan is an incorrigible character unable to learn any lesson from the ignominious defeat.

– Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

***

There is a popular proverb in Telugu “Intagelichi Ratchgeluvu” that proves aptly appropriate for Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s present predicament. The victory of the TDP-BJP-JSP combine was inevitable in the AP in the wake of gross misrule by the YSRCP government in the state. Whether one learns the lesson in the aftermath of a defeat is entirely left to the person concerned, without any tantrums of sulking and self-pity being played out.

The other day Jagan Mohan was lamenting his fate, faulting the electorate for his present fate and total rejection of him – but sadly, he did not bother to look into himself by way of introspection into serious faults committed during his regime that were meant purely to showcase himself at every given opportunity as an undisputed leader of AP. His image makeover, to portray as larger than life, while other serious and urgent things were to be addressed in the state, proved to be his downfall. This tendency led to the situation in which every aspect of governance seemed to take the beating in terms of quality and delivery – be it infrastructure development, pension schemes for the elderly and disabled; and this reality had reflected in the quality and pricing of alcoholic beverages to be insipid at best. He is reaping consequences as a result. This must serve as a vital lesson for all the political players in the state as well as the national arena.

–K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

Defeats in life and politics are meant for a course correction to know and assess what went wrong. But, this exercise must be carried by the individuals without preconditions, not allowing the ego to come in the way. If Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is unable to come to terms with the poll debacle for the YSRCP in AP, it shows Jagan's political immaturity and inexperience in life that he failed to imbibe meaningfully before becoming an adult. This is a sorry state, and a very dangerous one at that which may lead the individual to become a total autocrat and pure fascist. Such symptoms were already unmissable during the regime of the YSRCP - harassing and insulting the political opponents and adversaries – the TDP in particular, and N Chandrababu Naidu, which became the butt of humiliation and unwarranted ridicule. No wonder, the TDP is tempted to pay it back in the same coin. The family of Jagan was not with him during the crucial phase of the Assembly elections in TS and AP as his mother and sister were opposed to his style of functioning. Jagan usurped Hindu places of worship, leaving a Christian stamp on them; and the TTD is the classical case in this regard. It is good to learn that such errors and blunders are being corrected by the NDA government, on a war footing in AP. This is a lesson for all, not overdoing things, when in power. The TDP must introspect from time to time as a couple of promises in its election manifesto with regard to Muslim reservation to be placed among the OBC, which is not in the Constitution, must be looked into and corrected.

–S Lakshmi, Hyderabad