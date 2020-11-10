MyVoice: Views of our readers 10th November 2020

World Science Day

World Science Day for Peace and Development is celebrated on November 10 every year since 2002. This Day signifies the role of science in the society and the need to engage the wider public in debate on emerging scientific issues. It's aim is to underline the importance and relevance of science in our daily life. This year the theme of this day is "Science for and with society in dealing with the global pandemic".

The aim of this day thing is to create awareness among the people about various scientific inventions and how they're impacting their lives, it also aims for using science is a tool for development of the society. As we are celebrating this day in the midst of a pandemic where we all have understood the importance of science in our day- to- day life, even from the schooling to jobs everything moved online and all the credit goes to science and technology.

Krishnansh Somani, Ujjain

Dubious demonetisation move



Return of 98.96 per cent banned currency in to banks, growing unemployment, shutting down of small industries, falling GDP- all clearly prove that demonetisation was a failure but amusingly PM Modi claims that same was a success (PM Modi tweeted the benefits of demonetisation on the completion of four years, November 9). Objectives of note ban was to retrieve black money, reducing cash holding, curbing corruption and terrorism but practically nothing was achieved. Why government pursued such a shock strategy through demonetisation when it already had a wide variety of other policy instruments to achieve the same objectives?. There is no justification for Modi to commemorate 8th November as a celebration, when it was a nightmare for majority sections.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

May the best IPL team win



It is in the fitness of things that the two best teams in the competition will lock horns in this year's IPL final. On Sunday Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada helped Delhi Capitals steal the thunder from Sunrisers Hyderabad to set up a clash with favourites Mumbai Indians. Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad put up a stirring display with the bat for the vanquished and threatened to take the game away from Shreyas Iyer and company but lost the plot in the end. Delhi's maiden IPL final must make its success taste sweeter.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

IPL during Covid: A successful experiment

It is good to note that IPL-2020 has come to a happy end without any hiccups in the present serious Covid-19 situation and congratulations to all the players, organizers and physios without whose cooperation the tournament would not have come to a happy end. To the viewers it is a great enjoyment in the dry Covid days where killing of time has become difficult. To some extent it has reduced people roaming unnecessarily onto the road during the time of play. With this it was proved that other test series and one day matches and T20s between countries may be conducted by taking precautions and in turn it would stop people roaming on to the roads despite the instructions from the government not to come on to the roads unnecessarily. Hence this can be explored as now it is confirmed that the present Covid would not leave us in the near future at least till the vaccine is successfully proved to be affective over the virus

TSN Rao, Bhimavaram

Biden raises expectations



Biden's triumph marks the forces of decency and empathy over bigotry and hatred. Further the victory of Kamala Harris who is a daughter of Black immigrants and Indian descent as the Vice President of the country smashes another glass ceiling and stands as testimony to the power of possibilities. However the impact of new dispensation's policies on India can be measured on its stand on NDA's core issues like revoking of Article 370 in J&K, the stand- off with China , Pakistan and Afghanistan issues. I hope the Joe Biden's administration will take appropriate steps in favour of India in the wake of Quad that formed to arrest the hegemony of the dragon -Beijing.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru