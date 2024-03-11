MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th March 2024

Acing NEET exacts a toll on mental health

The staggering surge in NEET-UG 2024 registrations, reaching a record high of 25 lakh candidates against a backdrop of 2 lakh available seats, unveils critical questions about the state of medical education and healthcare infrastructure in India. While the enthusiasm of aspirants is commendable, the stark mismatch between the number of applicants and available seats underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive reevaluation of healthcare education and workforce planning in the country. The relentless pursuit of academic excellence amidst cut-throat competition exacts a toll on the physical and psychological well-being of students. It is imperative to explore alternative career pathways and opportunities beyond traditional medical professions.

Shruti Saggar, Pune

Allow home delivery of alcohol

The Telangana government is planning to curb home delivery of alcohol as it leads to loss of revenue to them in the form of excise duty etc. Whoever wants to drink will either purchase from a shop or try to get home by various means. Excise duty and taxes from sale of liquor are major sources of revenue for the government. Any disruptions can be revenue loss, so government needs to encourage its consumption. Many items are sold on e-commerce platforms. Allow liquor to be sold by them which can reduce illegal supply as customers prefer the former one for the sake of genuineness. It will also promote employment. When other States are allowing door delivery of alcohol, why not in Telangana?

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Sudha Murthy’s role just got bigger

It was a Women’s Day gift to Sudha Murthy. Her nomination to Rajya Sabha elevates the pride of Upper House (Hans India, dt 9-3-24). This is in recognition of her philanthropic services, Being an educationist, author and engineer, and having made her contribution in diverse fields, the former chairperson of Infosys Foundstion should raise her voice for the uplift of the downtrodden, particularly the slogging women folks in unorganised sectors.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Students should keep off politics

The distasteful incidents that followed the death of a student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Kerala’s Wayanad showcase the damage that mainstream political parties could inflict in campuses through their student political units. Political parties and their bosses leave the students poorer by making pawns out of them. In this particular case, as the perpetrators allegedly belong to the student unit affiliated to the ruling CPM, action being taken against them remains an Utopian dream. The students must cease to be willing marionettes in the hands of their political bosses.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

J-K enjoying fruits of total integration

There is no doubt about what the Prime Minister has said in Srinagar, about the country “breathing freely” in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370 in J&K. The state has been witnessing an unbridled growth and development in tourism and other infrastructural activities as the mindless pro-Pakistan and anti-Hindu sentiments have been once and for all thwarted in 2019. This proved a slap in the face of the Congress, and pro-Pak secular political parties in the state, who always advocated engaging in dialogue with jihadist elements and Pakistan for finding a solution in the state. All this is a story of the past, and the state is enjoying the advantages that are meant for all.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Tap every drop, tackle water shortage

This has reference to the call given by Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on water shortage. TS every year undergoes water crisis. His advice shall be implemented by his team of engineering professionals in a proper way. Shortage in summer and excess in monsoon season shall be coordinated to optimise the flow of natural water systematically. All the blocked nalas have to be opened. Many canals and open tanks shall be created. All these shall be connected to the proposed ongoing beautification and purification of the Musi River and other water reservoirs. Water that gets stagnated during the forthcoming monsoon period, shall be made to flow through these canals.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad