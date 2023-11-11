MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th November 2023

Muting firecrackers a huge challenge

The Supreme Court’s decision to ban firecrackers not only in the Delhi-National Capital Regional but also throughout the country is most welcome. But its successful implementation remains a huge challenge. There have been several court rulings against firecrackers causing air and noise pollution. Appeals and orders to opt for ‘green’ firecrackers that do not use harmful compounds have been repeatedly made over the years. But ear-shattering, lungs-burning crackers continue being burst regardless. In India firecrackers are not restricted to the festive season. Sports victories, birthdays, weddings, processions, political party victories, and sometimes funerals, too, are celebrated with firecrackers-most of them contain barium compounds, the main villain causing health hazards. The police need to be given more powers to deter people from bursting hazardous crackers or a total ban on the manufacturing of these.

S M Hussain, Kadapa

It has been a trend to call for a ban on crackers on Diwali every year citing air pollution in Delhi. But the air has already reached dangerous levels (AQI level above 150) before the Diwali day. How can Delhi government ban the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city ahead of the festival season. The ban cannot be done at the last minute as the firecrackers industry has already arranged the manufacturing and distribution across the country. The main reasons for the air pollution in Delhi is due to industries, waste burning, transport, dust and domestic cooking and heating. There are 82 lakhs two wheelers, 33 lakhs cars or SUVs, 1 lakh auto rickshaw and 1 lakh taxis in Delhi region.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

Vendetta politics by Modi govt

Rahul Gandhi and Mahua Moitra were only two Parliamentarians who brought Adani issue in Parliament. They tried to disqualify Rahul Gandhi as an MP but failed miserably. Now they are trying their level best to expel Mahua Moitra. Moitra is a fearless Parliamentarian and if she has shared information with some businessmen also, if it is proved she can be let off with warning. Whoever is questioning the government on the Adani issue is being harassed. How can the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee take any action against Moitra even before the allegations are proven against her? Then why this Committee has not taken any action on Ramesh Bidhuri who hurled anti-Muslim slurs in Parliament.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet.

There is nothing ethical of what Ethics Committee of Parliament has done in the case of Mahua Moitra. It will be nothing short of travesty if she is expelled thus sounding a death-knell of democracy in India. Speaker Om Birla will hopefully take a wiser call and allow this issue to die its natural death more so with only six months away from general elections unless BJP wants to derive political mileage which also would be short-lived and it isn’t worth it that way either. Om is considered the highest mantra in Hinduism and hope Om Birla sticks to the law of natural justice.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra who is under the scanner for “Cash for Query” probe by the Lok Sabha’s Ethics Committee is in deep trouble due to her misdemeanour refusing to answer questions posed for accepting gifts and favours at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking question in the Lok Sabha. It is learnt that the draft report of the Ethics Committee took a serious view of the allegations and found Manha’s acts ‘objectionable, unethical and criminal’. The TMC already has washed its hands of Mahua, stating that she is capable of defending herself without the party’s intervention. Mahua Moitra continues to be arrogant as her criminal activity can manifest to any extent in betraying the country for pecuniary gains, which cannot be permitted.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

NZ wins must-win match, enters semis

New Zealand won the must-win match versus Sri Lanka and they are now in the semi-finals of the ICC 2023 world cup because they have good run rate even if Pakistan and Afghanistan both win the single match that they play before the semi-finals. Kiwis after winning the toss bowled first and dismissed Lanka to a low score of 171 runs. Kiwis seamer Trent Boult took three wickets in the start of the Lanka innings and other bowlers also got wickets at quick succession thereby restricting Lanka to a low score of 171 runs. Batting second Kiwis opened the innings exceptionally well and chased the target by losing five wickets. Trent Boult was awarded man of the match for his excellency in bowling. Congratulations to Kiwis for entering into the semis. India will now face Kiwis, which is far better than facing Australia or South Africa.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad