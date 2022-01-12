MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th January 2021

Reality check for KCR, TRS

The news is that about 50% of 103 TRS MLAs are believed to have failed in the performance test conducted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Chief Minister conducted the performance of MLAs in their respective constituencies in terms of completing various developmental and infrastructural activities that are undertaken by the government such as road development, the two bed room house construction, Construction of community hall, garbage clearance, grave yard etc. It is said that some MLAs do not seem to enjoy cordial relations with local leaders, and are not well connected with the people, while some legislators were encouraging group politics in their constituencies. It is good that the CM has attempted such an exercise.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

KCR is taking the wrong route

Apropos the editorial 'Countering BJP – whither the opposition'. It is when there is an election season in the country – the opposition contrives methods of forming a 'third front' to defeat a government at the Centre. The conglomerate that is attempting to patch up an alliance, with different mindsets, egos and goals will not stand the test of time in the long term. Every leader in the group thinks in terms of a PM candidate for the country; but ambition alone cannot make one a Prime Minister.

As for KCR, it is dangerous for TRS to forge political alliances with opportunistic parties that have no scruples for the country or the people; that are always critical of the Centre, with no worthwhile suggestion or advice to offer. No prudent CM would antagonise the Centre, being part of a third front, who have no road map whatsoever in achieving it.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Marry girls only at 21



The proposed decision of increasing the marriage age limit for girls from 18 to 21 years is a step in the right direction. By the time a girl attains 21 years her education will be completed and there will be no education dropouts because of early marriage age and also girls also think twice before making love marriages before completing their education. Also they can support their husbands and families financially after attaining degree education. The proposed law will help improve maternal mortality rate and nutrition levels.

Going by figures only a small section of society are marrying in between 18 and 21 years in rural areas. In urban areas this is still lesser. So people living in rural areas are marginally affected and in urban areas it is still lesser by this new proposed law.

Before the new law comes into force the government should discuss with the state representatives, religious heads and other stakeholders to recast the bill to suit public welfare. Besides increasing the marriage age limit of girls, the need of the hour is to increase their health facilities, more investments in education sector and creation of more jobs for women, especially for those belonging to economically weaker sections. The decision of the government to raise the minimum age for women to 21 years could be seen as a progressive step to tackle child marriages. Simultaneously this law should be accompanied with illegalisation of child marriages.

V Nagendra Kumar, Hyderabad

Priyanka can make a difference



Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her interview to a newsweekly seems to demonstrate that she is the chip of the old block with lot of resemblance to Indira Gandhi both in terms of appearance and body language. It's high time she makes an impact and perhaps steer the political course of Uttar Pradesh in particular and India in general. People are not bothered of dynastic politics as harped by BJP as long as the candidate is capable and stands the public scrutiny. There are many in BJP who are in the same boat of dynastic politics. Yogi may have a greater unseen political threat from inside than from all other parties put together. Still, complacence on the part of all non- BJP parties will be costly for them if BJP manages to settle their internal strife in the last minute.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Eliminate evil financiers



The pandemic has been used as an opportunity by the financial vultures to prey on the hapless who were foolish and desperate to approach them for loans. The suicide pact of the Naga Ramakrishna family has made it to newspaper reports. God knows how many such cases are unreported because the musclemen of the financiers have managed to block them. It is impossible to believe that such elements can exist without the protection of the politicians and the police. Long drawn legal procedures are the main reason why people prefer to go to the local goons to settle matters; unwittingly making them more powerful to carry on their nefarious deeds. If the government has the will, it can easily take on these scoundrels and end their reign of terror. But will it?

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai