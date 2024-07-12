MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th July 2024

At last, divorced Muslim women get justice

Ref: ‘NOT CHARITY – IT IS RIGHT’. Divorced Muslim women entitled to alimony: SC. July 11, 2024. It is not only heartening but a groundbreaking judgement by the Supreme Court that a divorced Muslim woman can seek maintenance under the Section 125 of CrPC. This Section applies to all women, irrespective of their religion, who are homemakers. The SC judgement came in the wake of a petition by a Muslim man from Hyderabad challenging the Telangana High Court order that directed him to pay Rs 10,000 as interim maintenance to his ex-wife. The Court clearly clarified that maintenance is not a matter of charity but a fundamental right of a married woman; and the Section 125 broadly says a person with sufficient means cannot deny maintenance to wife, children or parents.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

The Congress era of 1986 that denied alimony to Muslim women under the prime ministership of Rajiv Gandhi has been restored in the country, in the verdict given by the Supreme Court on maintenance of divorced Muslim women that is provided under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). This will mean a profound relief to divorced women from all communities; without any financial means to support oneself and other dependents. Divorced or not – the self-respect of homemakers has also been restored in the judgement – that gave clear-cut guidelines in protecting all dependants financially – parents, spouse and children in providing monetary relief for their upkeep and wellbeing.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

PM’s visit to Russia fruitful and historic

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, deserves rich compliments for his highly fruitful visit to Russia (Solution to Ukraine conflict not possible on battlefield: PM, 10 July). Praiseworthy is the India’s peace initiative and PM Modi’s clarion call for an end to the war with Ukraine. Secondly, Putin’s nod to release the Indian military recruits and compensation to kin of the Indians killed in war against Ukraine is a welcome feature. Thirdly, the agreement to boost to bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030 is historic. Further, both Modi and Putin have given a clarion call for zero tolerance towards terrorism, which is a chilling warning to the rogue countries sponsoring terrorism.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Policy on menstrual leave is much debated

The Supreme Court is right in its observations that it is for the Centre to come out with a model policy on menstrual leave for women. Any judgement from the SC on the issue may have negative repercussions as employers may gradually look away from hiring more women due to this mandated leave and it may impact women work force in the country. Whether the Centre will come up with a model policy on the same or not is left to its discretion, but what needs to be discussed is whether women really need a menstrual leave at their work places. More than a menstrual leave policy, what women really need are clean and hygienic toilets both at their work places and public places. Young girls need to be educated about safe menstruation practices. Menstrual education and hygiene should compulsorily be taught in all higher secondary schools.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Elections vital for peace restoration in J&K

Apropos ‘Painful wait for peace and progress...’ the recent spate of terrorist activity in J&K clearly demonstrates that the claims of the government that abrogation of Article 370 had broken the backs of the separatists. It would be wrong to consider the problems of J&K as a mere law and order problem. Kashmir cannot be considered as real estate which Pakistan is trying to usurp. The anti-Muslim rhetoric going on in the nation cannot win the hearts of the people of Kashmir. It is hard to accept that the terrorists do have some support of the Kashmiri people. Otherwise, they would have been eliminated long back. Elections must be the first priority in establishing peace and progress in the region.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Wean people away from terrorists

Kathua terrorist attack killing five Army personnel evoked strong protests against Pakistan. National Conference and People’s Democratic party condemned the barbaric attack, which is a welcome development. Local people and Jammu Bar Association, too, came out protesting against mindless attack, raising anti-Pakistan slogans. If this unity continues without giving shelters, not cooperating with Pakistan and local terrorists, I am sure Pakistan may take a back step in sending terrorists into J&K. In addition, as rightly commented in editorial, tackling such grave situation of terrorism needs multilayered strategy in addition to augmenting troops, quick decisive action at the top levels of the government bringing all stake holders is need of the hour.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda