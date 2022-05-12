MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th May 2022

Music poorer without Pt Shivakumar

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, the maestro who etched an image of the Kashmir Valley and a sound of spirituality every time he struck a chord on his santoor, transcended for a divine concert. We lost a priceless gem of Indian classical music and Santoor exponent.

He placed santoor on the centre stage of classical music. He will be forever in every Indian's heart. His contribution is unparalleled. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations.

CK Subramaniam, Mumbai

Govt must ensure safety of EVs

With unabated rise in petrol and diesel prices, the importance of electric vehicles ( EVs) is increasing day by day. A cut-throat competition has emerged among companies as a result. Startup companies are said to be using China Nickel, Manganese and Cobalt (NMC) in place of Lithium-Ion to reduce cost of EV batteries, which is said to have caused a series of explosions across the country.

Thus, the government must also push the technology that can stop engine when it gets heated. Meanwhile the EVs users must be enlightened about use of EVs. EVs must not be charged till the engine gets cooled.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

Narayana's arrest, an act in haste

It seems that in arresting Narayana, a former TDP minister and owner of Narayana educational institutions, the AP government has acted in a hurry. Some of the teachers associated with Narayana institutions have been arrested for their proven role in the leakage of SSC question papers. But it is the onus of the government to prove that the arrested teachers had talked with Narayana on their mobiles and taken instructions from him.

Again it is clear that the Education Minister and his staff have failed in their duty of holding the exams properly and in a foolproof way. To keep the records straight,take action against all the officials concerned.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

EC must question parties on freebies

The recent Rahul Gandhi's arrival and declaration at Warangal definitely cannot be underestimated by the TRS. His point has certainly gone deep into the minds of voters of Telangana. especially giving equal assistance to the tenant farmers as given to the owners under Rythu bandhu scheme and enhancing the minimum support price for all crops, especially paddy, and scrapping the Dharani portal.

Now it is the duty of the Election Commission to ask how the freebies will be made available to the voters and the relevant sources of funds. Unless the EC opens up its mouth on this dangerous issue of announcing escalating freebies, it is only ' Ek se badhkar ek.'

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

II

Your editorial "Funds for freebies:No party has any clue" (May 9) concluded that "nothing much is going to change unless people seriously want to bring about a change in the society," wWhereupon,immediately a question arises, in the absence of a committed and enlightened leadership to guide the society, it seems a far cry on the part of the society to effect a desired change by itself alone.

The leadership, as such, has an onerous task to re-orient the voters' thinking towards refraining from such practices as availing freebies.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Lanka refugee influx threat to India

Sri Lanka continues to burn after the stepping down of the Rajapaksa in a political revolt in the Island country. Several people were killed and violence is raging. Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down as the Sri Lankan Prime Minister on Monday, shortly after his supporters assaulted peaceful protesters.

After the attack, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa conveyed his appeal and urged people to remain calm and stop violence and acts of revenge against citizens, irrespective of political affiliations. It is a matter of great concern for India as the Sri Lankans enter India through Thalai Mannar and it is a permanent problem of refugees to India in the wake of political instability there.

Krishnan Ramani CK, Coimbatore