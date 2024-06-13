MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th June 2024

Naidu commences his good rule

On assuming charge as the CM Chandrababu Naidu took two good decisions. One is related to JVK kits which contain textbooks, note books, uniforms and school bag and belt and shoes for school children. He saved the crores rupees of taxpayers’ money besides starting of 2024-25 academic year. He directed declaration of exam results of engineering and pharmacy without waiting for concerned minister assuming office. In the same way, the new government should continue the initiatives taken by its predecessor such as Naidu-Nedu.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR dt

***

This time, the bondage between Modi and CBN under the umbrella of NDA is stronger for the reasons known to all. Had CBN been elected for the second term also from 2019 to 2024, there would have been better development than during the Jagan government. In view of backwardness of AP in all areas, Special Category Status has become a necessity. The 14th Finance Commission had never said that SCS cannot be given and that it is up to the Union government to take a call. Let us hope this give and take barter relation would thrive for five years from now.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

RSS chief’s sane advice to BJP

It is good to note that the BJP’s mother board In a blunt and frank speech, RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat said he was very much aggrieved by the blatantly divisive statements given by our PM. He rightly advised BJP leaders to shed arrogance and practise modesty. By advising his own government that PM used vituperative language and decorum was not maintained by party during polls, he cautioned against using the words ‘Mangal Suthra and Mujra.’ The scrutiny from the RSS came that BJPs number came to minority because they had played a minority card, Hindu-Muslim card in this elections.

He also expressed concerns over Manipur. It is seems the results of 2024 general elections have come as a reality check for overconfident BJP.

Zeeshan, Kazipet

***

Mohan Bhagwat expressed his disapproval of personality-driven politics and those in public life getting arrogant – ‘ahankar’ is the word he used. It drove us to think of the time when ‘personality cult’ was almost an anathema to the RSS. It is not difficult to guess how the claim of being an avatar by Modi, projected as an OBC leader, might have gone down with those at the helm of the RSS. It was also said in whispers that the consecration of the Ram temple by the PM playing the part of high priest of Hinduism and stealing the limelight was not to the liking of the RSS. The RSS chief proved those of us who thought that Modi had the blessings of the RSS for the ‘hate speeches’ he made during the election campaign wrong by his call to abjure division of the heterogeneous population into religious communities.

G David Milton Maruthancode, TN

***

Whether it is RSS mouthpiece or RSS chief’s comments, both need to be taken by people like us with a pinch of salt. RSS and their chief know how to divert the people to keep them off from talking too much about BJP which retained the power without majority. The reality is without RSS which produces workers and leaders for BJP, they can’t survive or win elections. The previous NDA led by BJP lost the election in 2004 as RSS didn’t work for Vajpayee’s return. Also too much dependence on Modi was something like Congress’s dependence on the Nehru Gandhi family, even now. Even on comments on dynasties, BJP has been exposed the way they are now bending before CBN. Will Modi Shah mend their ways, that’s a big question mark?

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad