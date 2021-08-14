MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th August 2021

A close look at Indian PMs

This refers to "Examining the leadership skills of Indian Prime Ministers" (August 13) giving a brief but factual and peculiar characteristics of former famous Prime Ministers. There are umpteen definitions on leadership styles. Each PM has his/her own developed skills on the strength of people's mandate also. Some are autocratic, democratic or participative and free rein (laissez faire) models during their reigning tenure. Machiavellianism and narcissism qualities are outwardly seen by Jawaharlal Nehru and a few others and inwardly covered by others and these qualities are inescapable. It should be an undeniable fact that Narendra Modi possesses the strong will power, firmness, independent nature as inherited by Indira Gandhi. Their approaches are different but the goal remains same. A good article presented just before 75th independence day.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

MPs need to be responsible

What we witness today in Parliament Houses had already been witnessed during UPA-II regime, when BJP adopted obstructionist role. The ruling and opposition parties always blame each other for the disruptions and conveniently shrink its responsibility (Democracy derailed, August 13) . There is a need that Speakers act boldly and take stringent measures to ensure smooth functioning of the Houses. This trend of Parliament houses function without any productive business needs to be reversed urgently lest people lose confidence in our political system.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Avoid unrealistic expectations

Initially, it was gratifying, later it was humorous and now it is alarming the type of attention that Neeraj Chopra's gold medal is getting in India's media. No doubt Neeraj Chopra is a great athlete and he deserves a Bharat Ratna but the materialistic middle-class Indians seem to India that being a javelin thrower is an easy path to success, glory, and yes Money! Nothing attracts us like money and the razzle and dazzle of mega monies promised to Neeraj Chopra seems to catch the eye! Most parents are making a beeline to buy Javelins and expect their wards to become the next Neeraj Chopra.

It is not that simple! The world champion in the same javelin event finished in 9th place. Neeraj himself had to make huge sacrifices to reach this stage and reportedly he kept away from girls and does not have a girlfriend. A women hockey player from Tamil Nadu did not know that her sister had died during the Olympics. Sports stars make huge sacrifices and let us not think about money all the time.

The same thing happened when Abhinav Bindra won the Gold medal in Shooting at the 2008 Olympics. Many young children took up shooting thinking that they would emulate Abhinav but the path to success and glory is not smooth and is paved with thorns and disappointments.

Let us encourage our children to take up sports and see that they enjoy the sport but let us not burden them with too many expectations that their young shoulders can't carry.

Dr M Anil Ramesh, Hyderabad