MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th July 2023

Why do politicos love to shoot from the hip?

Most of our politicians suffer from foot in the mouth syndrome. Latest to the tally is Revanth Reddy’s statement on power supply. His comment sparked a controversy that is likely to snowball into an election issue, though Congress party is trying to douse the fires. TRS is trying to add fuel to the fire by staging protests and bemoaning loudly. So were the acerbic comments made by Pawan Kalyan on volunteers, who have been doing a good job. His jab saying that volunteers were facilitating trafficking set the house on fire. It was an irresponsible statement and he made himself a laughingstock by shooting from his hip. We know the havoc caused by a statement of Rahul Gandhi on Modis. He lost his membership of the house and stands convicted. I am reminded of an apt quote - Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

Being curious helps a lot - not always

Referring to the narrative essay, “THE GOOD AND BAD OF CURIOSITY” written by Dr Mohan Kanda (July 13) citing a few quotations of great men of yore like Albert Einstein, I like to add some related incidents. Politicians anxiously look forward for poll results. Curiosity comes down with the outcome such as examination results, boy or girl before delivery, my name in letters column and women’s wish to get and transmit what they gather out of curiosity. Likewise, examples are umpteen. Curiosity is derived only from our inquisitiveness to know. Albert Einstein says, “Do not worry about your difficulties in Mathematics. I can assure you mine are still greater”. We should not be so curious if subjects are not within our scope and not useful in anyway.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

II

This refers to the article on curiosity. Curiosity may have killed the cat but it has helped humans understand the working of the earth. Had Newton not been curious about why the apple fell on his head, the laws of gravity would have not been discovered at that point in time. Curiosity about how the body and mind work has resulted in many cures being found for both the sickness of both. But there is yet a lot which we have to learn almost about everything. There is the other kind of morbid curiosity which the writer mentions. The fans of the stars are curious about the lives their adored stars lead. Curiosity is not limited to the human species alone, but is seen in numerous animals too especially when they are younger. Curiosity is a natural trait among children and needs to be encouraged. It helps creativity. Unfortunately, curiosity in our schools is discouraged and extraordinary emphasis is laid on obedience.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Extensions not fair to the equally talented

Several unemployed youth are in queues waiting for jobs. Many in service employees will be seeking next grade post. Giving extensions, like third extension to the present ED (SC judgement), will leave other experienced employees frustrated. Giving extensions shall be stopped to accommodate others in line who too are having good service and related experience. This also creates hope for unemployed. Brain drain refers to the knowledgeable leaving the country. By giving extensions, many talented will be intentionally suppressed. Let us stop extensions by using the experts in line.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Angering the housewives will cost dearly

When elections are round the corner, somehow a particular essential commodity disappears from the market and is sold at an exorbitant price. This happened in 1980 when onions disappeared from the market and the Congress benefited when Choudhary Charan Singh was the PM of India. Again in 1998, BJP’s Sushma Swaraj had to bite the dust when again the onions disappeared from the market and again the Congress party benefited in Delhi where Sheila Dikshit ruled Delhi for 15 years thereafter. This time round it is the tomato that is causing concern. In any case, the kitchen stable, be it onion or tomato or any other essential item, has the ability to change the course of elections or even dethrone governments.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

II

Consumers continue to see red due to soaring price of tomatoes as retail price of the staple soared up to Rs 162 per kilo across the country. The retail price of tomatoes has shot up to Rs 107 to Rs 118 in the market. A shortage of tomato stocks has led to a surge in prices at the wholesale market with a standard price of Rs 150. The all-India average retail tomato price was reportedly at Rs 100 per kg. The surge in tomato prices can be attributed to a combination of factors, including surge in monsoon rains and inadequate production. This rise in prices has had a profound effect on countless households.

Akhila Gopalan, Mumbai