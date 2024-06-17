MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th June 2024

Revanth’s vendetta against KCR worrisome

The CM, A Revanth Reddy, has become unfathomable in his political vendetta towards erstwhile BRS regime. The appointment of Justice L Narsimha Reddy Commission to probe PPA deals with Chhattisgarh government is an instance. The power situation before 2014 was precarious, with huge power cuts in industrial, agricultural and domestic usage. The power situation improved resulting in industrial and agricultural growth. It is unbecoming of a CM to probe on a deal by a State government with another State government under the directions of Power Grid Corporation, a Central PSE.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

‘World-class capital city’ not a feasible idea

It is surprising to see the fertile land of 34,000 acres around Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh being planned to be converted into a concrete jungle (i.e. so-called world-class capital city of AP). Please stop this at once, to save environment. Also by law stop felling of trees there. IT, AI, internet are enough to do all types of online “world class business transactions” with the whole world, sitting in a small room. No need of showoffs, big buildings causing environmental damage, (also: increase in pollution, global warming, weather catastrophes, loss of lives and properties. Wasting thousands of crores of rupees to build a new capital Amaravati city for AP state could take decades to cross the “breakeven point (BEP)” and earn profits.

P V Srinivas Sreelekha, Secunderabad

AP edn system a role model for nation

The governments failed to allot sufficient funds for the education sector while the population explosion in the country continued to play havoc with the economy. As a result, education got converted into a profitable business even as the private sector entering the scene and making quality education costlier beyond the reach of the poor and the weaker sections. This explains high dropout rate among students after school education. Recently in AP, a genuine attempt was made by the YSRCP ruled government to provide free or affordable and quality English medium education from LKG to PG. Entire India should emulate this example in order to reduce dropouts after school education.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Prosecuting Arundhati Roy a sinister move

The sanction of prosecution against Arundhati Roy after a lapse of 14 years, over her comments about Kashmir in 2010, is a glaring case of gross misuse of power against one of India’s finest writers of whom we must all be proud. In fact, we should salute her for her passionate opposition to systems, relations and conditions in which human beings are discriminated against, despised, humiliated, robbed of their dignity and dehumanized and denied their freedom to live the way they want.The state should not hound her, but honour her. She is a free citizen of a free country and she is entitled to her own opinion.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Focus on what led to war on Gaza

Reg: Gaza Genocide: US faces more global isolation. June 16, 2024. The attacks on Gaza are continuing and the suffering of Palestines is growing beyond any imagination, in terms of suffering and starvation in the wake of precision bombings and ground attack by Israel on Hamas terror locations. But, the world has conveniently forgotten the role of Hamas in triggering the chain of events that have culminated in the present state of affairs in Gaza. The Palestinians have already lost their voice in their appeal to the world as they have become silent lambs before the diktats of Hamas. Blaming the US for supporting Israel is only part of the story. The world must focus on the terror aspects which led to the present imbroglio in Gaza.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Sad state of affairs in Manipur

One of the critical issues fuelling the violence in Manipur is the uneven disarmament process. While one group has been disarmed, militias with political patronage continue to wield power and terrorise. RSS’s Mohan Bhagwat ignited the need to resolve issues of Manipur in the most amicable way. The less said the better. It appears to me that all sides of the political spectrum are interested in keeping this pot boiling issue without any concrete effort to resolve the same. The fact that the state is far removed from the main cities and states gives it a sense of distance and deniability, except when you see those ghastly and gory images. Clearly the government has failed to contain the ongoing mayhem.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai